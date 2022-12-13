BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Thursday, Dec. 15 marked 30 years since the official closure of the Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville. The base was created in 1942 as a World War II training center but later became an alert center in the middle of the Cold War. The base was renamed Eaker on May 26, 1988, in honor of General Ira C. Eaker, an air pioneer and first commander of the Mighty Eighth Air Force during World War II.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO