Kait 8
Higginbottom drops 19 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball beats Grambling
A game-high 19 points from Izzy Higginbottom, as well as a strong fourth quarter, helped the Arkansas State women’s basketball team pick up a 79-66 victory against Grambling State Thursday night inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves (5-5) held the Lady Tigers (1-9) to just one point...
Kait 8
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell is an AP FCS All-American, exploring options in transfer portal
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Football Friday Night star is earning more national honors. North Alabama sophomore running back Shunderrick Powell was named to the AP FCS All-American Team. The Hoxie alum garnered 3rd Team accolades. Powell set North Alabama single season records with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He passed the century mark in 7 games this season and reached 200 in 4 of them.
Kait 8
Three score in double figures, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats SEMO
A sharp-shooting second half led the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to a 68-61 victory over Southeast Missouri Wednesday night inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (6-5) battled back from a 29-percent showing in the first half to erupt for 44 second-half points on 54.5 percent en route to outscoring the Redhawks (5-6) 33-20 over the final 14-plus minutes. The Scarlet and Black shot 39.6 percent for the night on 21-of-53 while going 23-for-35 at the free-throw line.
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/13/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech boys, Rector boys, Manila boys, and Salem girls all stayed perfect on the season. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/13/22) Greene County Tech 56, Greenbrier 37 (Boys - Eagles 12-0) Greene County Tech 53, Greenbrier 38 (Girls) Rector 68, Marmaduke 58 (Boys -...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Kait 8
Donation opens doors for women at Arkansas State University
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to the support of Governor Asa Hutchinson and an additional anonymous benefactor, Arkansas State University will make significant enhancements to the programs of its Women’s Leadership Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the school announced a $1 million donation was made to the facility, along...
Kait 8
Dec. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Much colder this morning than yesterday morning, but the good news, no rain or fog! The sun will shine today across Region 8, but temperatures will not make it out of the 40s. That...
actionnews5.com
Wonder Junior High closes for day after fire
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed for the rest of the day. There’s no word...
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Kait 8
25-year holiday tradition leads to smiles in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Winter Wonderland in Jonesboro has been in Allison Burton’s family for years. She said after she last helped organize it back in 2006, she knew when she got her chance again, she would make it better than ever. That is exactly what Burton has...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
Kait 8
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
Kait 8
LOOKING BACK: 30 years since closure of Eaker Air Force Base
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Thursday, Dec. 15 marked 30 years since the official closure of the Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville. The base was created in 1942 as a World War II training center but later became an alert center in the middle of the Cold War. The base was renamed Eaker on May 26, 1988, in honor of General Ira C. Eaker, an air pioneer and first commander of the Mighty Eighth Air Force during World War II.
Kait 8
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
Kait 8
Power restored, road back open following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Power has been restored to a portion of a Jonesboro following a crash. According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close. It was said there is also...
KWQC
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following crash on I-55
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic has resumed following a crash on I-55 near Burdette. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being backed up for several miles as well. The area is back open as of 8 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas. There...
Kait 8
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Kait 8
FUMC votes to disaffiliate for second time following denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite its conference leaders voting down its application to disaffiliate, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro plans to continue the fight. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church denomination for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
