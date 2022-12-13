Newport Beach real estate pros may have scoffed when Beverly Hills agents, with their high-flying, reality-TV lifestyles, planted flags on the Orange County coast. But the outsiders are here, and they’ve made clear they plan to stay. They cite their TV-enabled reach and their connections to the global elite, who’ve taken a shine to the stretch of coast running from Newport Beach through Laguna Beach to Dana Point. The reward for these agents is clear: fat commissions if the area transforms from an upscale but provincial market into one that could someday match prices in Malibu and Beverly Hills.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO