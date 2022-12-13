Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
99 Cents Only Stores to relocate HQ to Tustin
Perhaps 99 Cents Only Stores thought it could save a buck by moving its headquarters from Commerce to Orange County. The discount retailer has leased a 40,000-square-foot office at Flight at Tustin Legacy, a 39-acre office campus at 1730 Flight Way in Tustin, the Orange County Register reported. The three-year-old,...
therealdeal.com
The turf wars of Newport Beach
Newport Beach real estate pros may have scoffed when Beverly Hills agents, with their high-flying, reality-TV lifestyles, planted flags on the Orange County coast. But the outsiders are here, and they’ve made clear they plan to stay. They cite their TV-enabled reach and their connections to the global elite, who’ve taken a shine to the stretch of coast running from Newport Beach through Laguna Beach to Dana Point. The reward for these agents is clear: fat commissions if the area transforms from an upscale but provincial market into one that could someday match prices in Malibu and Beverly Hills.
therealdeal.com
Wrecking ball headed for empty mall in San Bernardino
A long-shuttered indoor mall in San Bernardino will face the wrecking ball. Five years after it closed, the City Council voted to spend $8 million to demolish the Carousel Mall at 295 Carousel Mall in Downtown, the San Bernardino Sun reported. The two-story mall, which opened as the Central City...
therealdeal.com
Chicago firm plans self-storage on Ventura Boulevard
In the middle of an expanding market for L.A.’s self storage industry, plans have emerged for two new facilities along the same stretch of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. At 20401 West Ventura in Woodland Hills, Banner Real Estate group, a firm based in Greater Chicago, intends...
therealdeal.com
Developer Sonny Astani puts $32.5M mansion on the market
Veteran real estate developer Sonny Astani has listed a home in Malibu’s Point Dume neighborhood. The mansion at 28920 Cliffside Drive was put on market for $32.5 million on Dec. 14, according to several listing sites. PropertyShark and Redfin detailed the size of Astani’s house at about 4,000 square feet. That means the price per square foot could reach $8,248 for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house. The two-story home is located on more than one acre which includes a cliffside overlooking a beach.
therealdeal.com
Hill Street Realty pays $38M for Pasadena apartments
Sawtelle-based Hill Street Realty bought an apartment complex in Pasadena for $38 million, The Real Deal has learned. The property, at 975 San Pasqual Street, is an 88,000-square-foot, 86-unit building near California Institute of Technology. The firm closed on the acquisition on Nov. 15, property records show. The seller is Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.
therealdeal.com
Century Investment unveils look of proposed Brentwood tower
Century Investment has unveiled details of a plan to replace a Brentwood strip mall with a 24-story, mixed-use highrise. The owner of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center has released renderings for the proposed tower at 11701 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The release follows plans reported by The Real...
therealdeal.com
Forecast: OC home prices could fall 7% next year
Home prices across Orange County could fall next year by more than 7 percent, with residential building permits expected to tumble, according to a new economic forecast. The Chapman University forecast predicted an average home price drop of 7.3 percent in 2023 during a “mild” mid-to-late year recession, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
Demolition notice posted at WSC builder’s remedy site
WS Communities, the Santa Monica-based development firm whose torrent of unexpected builder’s remedy applications set off a statewide frenzy earlier this fall, has now applied for a permit to knock down the existing apartment buildings at one of its builder’s remedy project sites. Two notices were posted on...
therealdeal.com
Shevin Team exits Berkshire Hathaway for Douglas Elliman
After 14 years at Berkshire Hathaway, The Shevin Team, a major residential group in Calabasas and Hidden Hills, has joined Douglas Elliman. The five-member team moved Dec.12 into a 1,400-square-foot office Douglas Elliman recently opened in Calabasas at 24025 Park Sorrento. The team closed $420 million in sales volume in 2021, according to Real Trends.
