Read full article on original website
Related
Alexandra Daddario Stuns in Gothic Dress While Promoting Her New Series 'Mayfair Witches'
Alexandra Daddario is one of those actresses that, whenever someone sees her for the first time in a movie or TV show, the first question they inevitably ask is: "who is that?" Article continues below advertisement. And it's easy to understand why. The 5'8 black-haired beauty has stunning blue eyes...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘The Godfather’ Co-Stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino Started Dating After Connecting on Set
'The Godfather' co-stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino connected while working on the film and dated on and off for years, before parting ways as friends.
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Allison Janney Is a Trendsetter! See Photos of Her Best Sheer Outfits Over the Years
From I, Tonya to Mom, Allison Janney has demonstrated that her acting skills know no limits. The same is the case with her gorgeous fashion looks of all styles, colors and fabrics. The Oscar winner has rocked a number of sheer outfits over the years that have stolen the show at major red carpet events.
Patrick Dempsey hits 'Disenchanted' premiere with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair. The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow. For the star-studded event, Dempsey...
toofab.com
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Harper's Bazaar
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and More Made Dazzling Appearances at MoMA & Chanel’s Film Benefit
A number of famous faces gathered yesterday evening to celebrate one of the most formative film figures of our time: Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. For MoMA’S 15th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel, top Hollywood names including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, fashion-favorite actress Chloë Sevigny and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Oscar Isaac, Jemima Kirke, and artist Anna Weyant were in attendance. Legends including Cate Blanchett, Alejandro Iñárritu, Ewan McGregor, and Tilda Swinton also appeared—albeit virtually—with prerecorded celebratory messages for del Toro, reminiscing on their time as collaborators and admirers of his work.
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Cowboy Hats, Mustaches And Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Light Up The Yellowstone 1923 Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren hit the red carpet ahead of the premiere of their Yellowstone prequel, 1923.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Lindsay Lohan Says She Must Answer 'Row Of Test Questions' Before E-Mailing 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan got candid about her hilarious relationship with Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis last month, revealing the Halloween icon always poses a series of trivia questions about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy before allowing them to email. “Every time—I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her … she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” the Falling For Christmas star recalled of Curtis’ email protocols with a laugh, describing the ritual as...
Collider
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
High Roller! ‘Firefly Lane’ Actress Katherine Heigl’s Net Worth Is Seriously Insane
Cash money! Katherine Heigl has starred in some of the most popular television shows and movies over the course of her decades-long career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is truly out of this world. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Katherine Heigl’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0