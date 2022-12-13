ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: LA City Council Approves Mayor Bass' Emergency Declaration On Homelessness

By Frank Stoltze
 2 days ago
Members of the public hold signs at Tuesday's meeting denouncing Council member Kevin de León, who refuses to resign over the leaked audio scandal. De León attended the meeting for a while before leaving. (Brian Feinzimer / for LAist)

Topline:

Why it matters: City officials, nonprofit organizations, the business community and the public have long been frustrated by the inability to get a handle on the problem. “I think the mayor has brought a new sense of urgency and a new sense of unity and purpose,” Council President Paul Krekorian said.

The declaration will “streamline some things within the city but also will be a cudgel to help leverage the state and the feds,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield. “Hopefully it will bring coordination and dollars from other levels of government.”

You can read Bass' declaration here .

Watch: You can watch a recording of the meeting here:

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

