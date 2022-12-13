Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Study: RI is biggest lottery loser, Mass. biggest spender
When it comes to winning the lottery, Rhode Islanders are out of luck.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
yalnews.com
A Greeting From Rhode Island To Mississippi
Testing Your Memory – Does Anyone Recall J.B. Honnecutt And YABAL?
nerej.com
Simmons and Hecker of Mott & Chace sell 8 Westerly Rd. - $9.95 million
Westerly, RI Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has sold the Watch Hill home at 8 Westerly Rd. for $9.95 million. Donna Simmons, sales associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bill Hecker, sales associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
nrinow.news
Spring Lake prices set to rise following year with closure; Beach officials question DOH test results
BURRILLVILLE – Day passes at Spring Lake Beach will increase by $1 for the 2023 season to allow operations to break even, following a year where staffing issues and closures once again led to downed attendance at the facility. And beach officials questioned this week if the testing by...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion: We Need RISavers
AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how we live as we age. Financial security is essential to that empowerment. That is why AARP fights so hard to keep Medicare costs down and to preserve Social Security, and to ensure that people have opportunities to save and prepare for their future.
whatsupnewp.com
Office of the Attorney General reminds Rhode Islanders of approaching dates for recently enacted firearms legislation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Following the United States District Court issuing a decision today refusing to enjoin Rhode Island’s ban on large capacity magazines, the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General reminds Rhode Islanders of two key dates for recently enacted firearms safety laws in Rhode Island:
ABC6.com
McKee announces additional $1.5M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced an additional $1.5 million to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The relief comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This funding addition to the “$5.3 million allocated by [the governor] to this rate relief program over the last several months.”
RIDOT: Lane closures ahead for Route 6 paving
Crews are scheduled to begin working on the eastbound side at 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge.
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced for stealing and selling tires, rims off luxury cars
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is being sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in multiple thefts from luxury car dealerships. According to court documents, Michael Farias, 57, and accomplices stole thousands of dollars worth of tires and rims from the cars. These robberies spanned...
GoLocalProv
RI Communities Spend “Much More” Than Other Parts of the Country on Police and Fire
Public safety functions — police and fire — now consume 50 percent of the city and town budgets of non-education spending in Rhode Island, according to a new report. “Our report finds that Rhode Island’s local governments are spending much more than regional and national benchmarks on certain services, particularly public safety, while underinvesting in other important areas,” said RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase, who issued the report on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
