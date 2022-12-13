ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nerej.com

Simmons and Hecker of Mott & Chace sell 8 Westerly Rd. - $9.95 million

Westerly, RI Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has sold the Watch Hill home at 8 Westerly Rd. for $9.95 million. Donna Simmons, sales associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bill Hecker, sales associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
WARWICK, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was finally able to find some time with no flags flying to get out on the blackfish grounds this week and reported a solid catch. The shallower spots didn’t produce much of a bite, but a move to some deeper structure produced some nice tog to 10-pounds. The numbers are down, but there are still plenty of fish in the mix. They also found some hungry sea bass and a few nice cod in the mix. The seasons not quite over yet and Captain Cole is just hoping we can piece together a couple nice sailing days in a row. Be sure to check their website or with the office for updates on the sailing schedule.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Opinion: We Need RISavers

AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how we live as we age. Financial security is essential to that empowerment. That is why AARP fights so hard to keep Medicare costs down and to preserve Social Security, and to ensure that people have opportunities to save and prepare for their future.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Communities Spend “Much More” Than Other Parts of the Country on Police and Fire

Public safety functions — police and fire — now consume 50 percent of the city and town budgets of non-education spending in Rhode Island, according to a new report. “Our report finds that Rhode Island’s local governments are spending much more than regional and national benchmarks on certain services, particularly public safety, while underinvesting in other important areas,” said RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase, who issued the report on Tuesday.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

