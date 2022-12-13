ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
AOL Corp

This 50-inch Samsung TV is on sale for only $298

What's better than watching Home Alone and Die Hard in a back-to-back double feature at this time of year? Watching them on a 50-inch, 4K screen — that's what! Right now, Walmart is offering a Samsung 50-inch TV for $298 (from $371). That's a fantastic deal, especially if you missed the ones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
CBS News

Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a...
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
The Verge

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb

We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
pocketnow.com

Save up to 33 percent on Hisense Smart TVs and laser projectors

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. FIFA’s World Cup has entered a more exciting stage, as top teams from every group are now battling against each other to determine which is the best soccer team in 2022. The final game will be played on December 18, which means that you have more than enough time to get ready and get your hands on a new smart TV or laser projector, as the World Cup has brought tons of amazing deals to Hisense products.
ZDNet

The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart

If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
AL.com

Walmart’s best weekly flash picks up to 65 percent off (12/5/22)

Walmart has added new all-new deals to its list of weekly flash picks. Customers can get up to 65 percent off electronics, small appliances, toys, home decor, kitchenware, electronics and more. Those who want to try Walmart+ free for 30 days can also get free shipping on all items. Here...
