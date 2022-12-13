Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. FIFA’s World Cup has entered a more exciting stage, as top teams from every group are now battling against each other to determine which is the best soccer team in 2022. The final game will be played on December 18, which means that you have more than enough time to get ready and get your hands on a new smart TV or laser projector, as the World Cup has brought tons of amazing deals to Hisense products.

9 DAYS AGO