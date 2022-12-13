ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How the Future of Technology Can be More Inclusive

Amazon Web Services’s (AWS) Diya Wynn knows the power that lies in true inclusionary efforts in all aspects of life–particularly technology. When modern seat belts were invented in the 1950s, the design specifications were made to fit the bodies of men, because at that time men were the primary drivers of the car. Subsequently, women suffered serious bodily injuries at a higher rate in wrecks. It wasn’t until this year that auto manufacturers introduced testing with the typical proportions of women to make the driving experience safer for everyone.
Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing

The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change

While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
Older Adults Are Facing Discrimination in the Workplace

Forward-thinking corporations are all about diversity and inclusion these days, and rightfully so. These conversations and actions are overdue, as a sundry of colleagues means a more well-rounded business perspective and experience. Yet, one of the major prejudices we face in the workplace has to be addressed – ageism.  Businesses time and time again want the seasoned mindsets of a veteran worker, yet oftentimes choose to hire younger to give a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the emergence of startups and booming tech companies, these new places are actively seeking an energetic, hungry, and youthful team as opposed to older adults. Concerns about...

