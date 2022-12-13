Read full article on original website
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Server Explains How She Has to Pay the Restaurant Money Out of Pocket for Other Employees
Here’s one thing you might not have known about some restaurant servers: Depending on where they work, they might have to cough up a small amount of money at the end of their shifts that will go towards the busboys, hostesses, runners, and other workers in the restaurant. Article...
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
Gen Z wants security more than a dream job. A look at their finances shows why.
Millennials told Gen Z job stability is overrated, but with a recession looming, some younger workers are prioritizing job security over all else.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
First there was 'quiet quitting', now a new Gen-Z trend dubbed 'act your wage' sees young workers refuse to go above and beyond in their jobs
Thousands of Australian workers are being encouraged to 'act your wage' and only complete work they are paid to do in a new workplace trend sweeping offices. Younger employees are no longer being urged to go above and beyond at work but instead 'respectfully decline' extra work tasks in order to protect their mental health.
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a former DoorDash employee. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy, but Insider has verified their identity and former employment. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Slide 1 of 47: A wave of layoffs...
Man Telling Stay-at-Home Girlfriend She's 'Responsible' for His Kids Chided
"She's not his girlfriend, she's a nanny with benefits," commented one Reddit user.
How the Future of Technology Can be More Inclusive
Amazon Web Services’s (AWS) Diya Wynn knows the power that lies in true inclusionary efforts in all aspects of life–particularly technology. When modern seat belts were invented in the 1950s, the design specifications were made to fit the bodies of men, because at that time men were the primary drivers of the car. Subsequently, women suffered serious bodily injuries at a higher rate in wrecks. It wasn’t until this year that auto manufacturers introduced testing with the typical proportions of women to make the driving experience safer for everyone.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Having a stay-at-home husband made the benefits of invisible, unpaid labor crystal clear
Her career thrived when her husband took on the majority of care for the kids and home, with her bottom line doubling over three years.
Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing
The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
Last month, tech companies laid off about 50,000 workers, many of them immigrants on work visas. Now they have to find a job soon or leave the country.
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
Server Said Manager Fired Her for Not Having a Replacement for Her Shift
Ari (@arisworld1011), a server, went viral on TikTok after sharing a story of how and why she was fired from her position, and many other users on the platform think it was completely wrong of her to be let go, as they thought she wasn't in the wrong. Here's what...
Older Adults Are Facing Discrimination in the Workplace
Forward-thinking corporations are all about diversity and inclusion these days, and rightfully so. These conversations and actions are overdue, as a sundry of colleagues means a more well-rounded business perspective and experience. Yet, one of the major prejudices we face in the workplace has to be addressed – ageism. Businesses time and time again want the seasoned mindsets of a veteran worker, yet oftentimes choose to hire younger to give a cutting-edge aesthetic. With the emergence of startups and booming tech companies, these new places are actively seeking an energetic, hungry, and youthful team as opposed to older adults. Concerns about...
Teen Backed for Telling Stepmom She Is Not the 'Most Important'
"You were honest, but you weren't nasty," read one reply on the viral Reddit post, while another user wrote, "This woman's need to erase your mom is insidious."
Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.
How can employers better support the women who work for them?
