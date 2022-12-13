This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.If it seems like everyone you know spent time in Mykonos and Santorini in 2022, it’s because they did. A whopping 33 million people visited Greece in 2019 and this year’s count is expected to exceed pre-pandemic numbers. That bright blue Mediterranean water and whitewashed Cycladic architecture would stir up FOMO in the best of us, me included. I’ve never been to the Greek islands so I can’t tell you what you’ll miss if you opt out, but I can tell you I just spent some...

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO