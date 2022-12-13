Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch could get more hands-free tilt controls in future watchOS update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Apple Watch could include more gestures similar to Raise to Speak in the future, after the revelation Apple has explored the possibility of producing more hands-free ways to interact with wearable devices and other hardware.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on iPhone or iPad?
Although auto-brightness is a convenient feature, it sometimes struggles to perform in ambient lights. Even a slight shadow block on the phone’s light sensor can reduce brightness, regardless of how bright the surrounding environment is. Not only that, but if you usually use your iPhone outside, using it at...
Android Authority
How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14
For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
ZDNet
Looking to spend less on the iPad Pro? These iPad deals are worth checking out
Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad...
knowtechie.com
Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399
Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price. For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
ZDNet
18 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Music Sing turns your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV into a karaoke machine
A new update slated for later this month brings a karaoke mode to Apple Music with real-time lyrics and adjustable vocal volumes.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
ZDNet
Apple may open iPhone and iPad to rival app stores, says report
Apple is reportedly preparing to allow third-party app stores space on iPhones and iPads in the European Union to comply with its incoming competition laws, according to a report. The sweeping change to the App Store rules are Apple's response to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman...
9to5Mac
iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ZDNet
What is Android Clear Calling and how do you enable it?
During my years with Pixel devices, the phone call aspect hasn't always been the best. There have been times when it was downright abysmal. I've found, with some devices, the phone mic would randomly mute, requiring that I either call the person back or restart my phone. On other occasions, the person on the other end of the call would have trouble hearing me well, because of extraneous noise.
ZDNet
Apple just fixed the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display -- here's how to use it
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have an always-on display that can feel like it's a little too always-on at times. I know it took me a few weeks to get used to looking at the iPhone 14 Pro's screen and seeing that it wasn't black. I constantly checked to make sure that it wasn't awake.
Apple Insider
Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 64GB M1 iPad Air now sells for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with a huge selection of Apple deals that will help you save up to 17 percent on the latest M1-powered iPad Air. This model launched in March 2022 with a $599 price tag on its base model, which comes with 64GB storage and WiFi-only support. Of course, today’s offer makes it even more compelling as you can get one for just $500, which means you score $99 in savings. And if you’re lucky, you will get the chance to pick one up for less, as I saw the purple color variant selling for less, so browse between available color options to score better savings.
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard $210, M2 MacBook Air $150 off, more
Wednesday has arrived with a fresh batch of notable Apple discounts. Leading the way, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro has hit the best price of the year at $210 alongside Apple’s M2 MacBook Air returning to an all-time low. Then make sure to check out Apple Watch Series 7 models starting from $260 in this 1-day Woot refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
