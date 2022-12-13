ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

The Dining Room adds fine dining choice to downtown Madison | Business

If you had the time, and the money, you could go to Bacchanalia in Atlanta, a restaurant in Atlanta magazine hailed as the “monarch of fine dining terrain.”. But since last week with the opening of The Dining Room by MAD Hospitality owner Preston Snyder at the intersection of Hancock and East Washington Street in Madison, there is no point.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thursday morning commute could cause as many headaches as last Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be out and about Wednesday night to keep roads clear. A storm system is expected to change from rain to snow overnight, impacting the Thursday morning commute. Streets Division officials said 36 trucks will be deployed at midnight to keep roads passable. That includes salting and plowing main roads across Madison, including...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton stores ace SPD alcohol check

For the most part, Stoughton establishments that sell alcohol were successful in the latest round of compliance checks for underage sales. According to a Thursday, Dec. 15 joint news release, on Saturday Dec. 10, Stoughton Police, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition (SWC), conducted alcohol compliance checks at 20 licensed establishments, with all but one recognizing the customer was underage and refusing to sell. One establishment completed the sale and was issued citations and fines for serving alcohol to an underage person.
STOUGHTON, WI
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Madison, Wisconsin

It’s safe to say that Madison is one of the most underrated cities in the US. Whether you’re visiting in the summer or winter, there’s always something fun to do in Wisconsin‘s capital city!. Take a trip to Madison in the summer months, and you’ll be...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Waunakee veterinarian accused of abusing multiple animals at clinic

The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations. Watertown school district...
WAUNAKEE, WI
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former owner of Waunakee Vet Clinic charged with animal abuse; allegations include kicking, hitting animals

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. Court records said a Dane County Public Health Environmental Health supervisor contacted Waunakee police in July of this year, with concerns about reports that Dr. Wesley Arnett had kicked and struck animals in his care several times at the clinic....
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Businesses, programs closed due to overnight snow storm

MADISON, Wis. — Some businesses, community centers and services closed down Thursday due to heavy snowfall that came overnight. The snow, which starting falling around the state Wednesday night and through Thursday morning, prompted schools throughout the area to close as well. RELATED: Schools across southern Wisconsin closed due to winter weather Some residents in Madison and in areas like...
MADISON, WI
