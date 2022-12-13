Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Dining Room adds fine dining choice to downtown Madison | Business
If you had the time, and the money, you could go to Bacchanalia in Atlanta, a restaurant in Atlanta magazine hailed as the “monarch of fine dining terrain.”. But since last week with the opening of The Dining Room by MAD Hospitality owner Preston Snyder at the intersection of Hancock and East Washington Street in Madison, there is no point.
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
Thursday morning commute could cause as many headaches as last Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be out and about Wednesday night to keep roads clear. A storm system is expected to change from rain to snow overnight, impacting the Thursday morning commute. Streets Division officials said 36 trucks will be deployed at midnight to keep roads passable. That includes salting and plowing main roads across Madison, including...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton stores ace SPD alcohol check
For the most part, Stoughton establishments that sell alcohol were successful in the latest round of compliance checks for underage sales. According to a Thursday, Dec. 15 joint news release, on Saturday Dec. 10, Stoughton Police, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition (SWC), conducted alcohol compliance checks at 20 licensed establishments, with all but one recognizing the customer was underage and refusing to sell. One establishment completed the sale and was issued citations and fines for serving alcohol to an underage person.
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Madison, Wisconsin
It’s safe to say that Madison is one of the most underrated cities in the US. Whether you’re visiting in the summer or winter, there’s always something fun to do in Wisconsin‘s capital city!. Take a trip to Madison in the summer months, and you’ll be...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOJ sentences Madison man for mail theft, hiding mail in portable toilet
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) sentenced a Madison man Tuesday after an investigation connected him to stolen mail hidden in portable toilets. U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee Steven Rosa, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine for mail theft. The...
nbc15.com
Waunakee veterinarian accused of abusing multiple animals at clinic
The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations. Watertown school district...
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
Former owner of Waunakee Vet Clinic charged with animal abuse; allegations include kicking, hitting animals
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. Court records said a Dane County Public Health Environmental Health supervisor contacted Waunakee police in July of this year, with concerns about reports that Dr. Wesley Arnett had kicked and struck animals in his care several times at the clinic....
WIFR
“I just need that one person” Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an unimaginable scenario for every parent, and one that Ashley Chronister never thought she’d be living, after her baby girl Isla, was brought into the world three weeks ago. “She was small, but she looked, otherwise, very healthy,” said Chronister. But a call...
Badger Herald
City of Madison provides extra resources to homeless population during winter months
Executive Director of Madison Street Medicine and President of the Homeless Services Consortium (HSC) Board Brenda Konkel has spent the last 30 years working in housing and homeless programs. Around 2020, Konkel noticed many more people sleeping outside on East Washington Avenue. “When I say a whole bunch, it was...
Businesses, programs closed due to overnight snow storm
MADISON, Wis. — Some businesses, community centers and services closed down Thursday due to heavy snowfall that came overnight. The snow, which starting falling around the state Wednesday night and through Thursday morning, prompted schools throughout the area to close as well. RELATED: Schools across southern Wisconsin closed due to winter weather Some residents in Madison and in areas like...
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight.
Comments / 2