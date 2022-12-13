Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Related
WCVB
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Greater New Bedford Sees $2.3 Million in State Seaport Grants
NEW BEDFORD — The Greater New Bedford area — including the towns of Dartmouth and Fairhaven — is set to receive more than $2.3 million in state Seaport Economic Council grants for projects relating to coastal access and the maritime industry. According to an announcement from the...
Turnto10.com
Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
Turnto10.com
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
ABC6.com
RIDE, PPSD confirms closure of 3 Providence schools as part of $500M plan to rebuild ‘crumbling schools’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials with RIDE and Providence Public Schools have confirmed three schools will be closing as part of a $500 million to plan to rebuild the city’s schools. The confirmation from RIDE and PPSD comes after the Providence Teachers Union said staff at Lauro and...
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
ABC6.com
Plan to transform St. Joseph’s Hospital into Providence school facility shuttered
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The plan to turn the former St. Joseph’s Hospital property on Peace Street into a Providence school facility will not go forward. A RIDE spokesman confirmed the decision Wednesday evening, a day after the agency announced a $500 million plan to rebuild Providence schools.
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
ABC6.com
Fall River Police Department seeking information on illegal dumping of 101 tires
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating an incident of illegal dumping. According to police, 101 used car tires were illegally dumped in the area of New Street, Fall River, between Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at. The...
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Upper and Lower Melville Ponds and Almy Pond
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Lower Melville Pond and Upper Melville Pond (also known as Thurston Gray Pond) in Portsmouth and at Almy Pond in Newport. The advisories related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.
ABC6.com
Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
Comments / 0