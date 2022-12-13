ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Advance

Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year

In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
eenews.net

Dems will flex climate muscle after big wins in Mich., Minn.

The last time Democrats fully controlled the Minnesota state government, Rep. Frank Hornstein watched his renewable energy bill die at the hands of his own party. Now, a decade later, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has again won a governing trifecta by flipping the state Senate, retaining control of the state House and reelecting Gov. Tim Walz (DFL). At the top of their agenda is climate.
MINNESOTA STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer signs directive to get state ready to comply with abortion rights amendment

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters in November. “My executive...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts

The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WLUC

Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
MICHIGAN STATE
vincennespbs.org

Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana

Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
INDIANA STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the USDA is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change. They are also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWO News

New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill demands 100% transition to green energy by 2035

If zero is the most dangerous number in government, House Bill 6524 shows that 100% isn’t far off. House Bill 6524 of 2022, proposed on Nov. 29 by Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, shows the dangers of an all-or-nothing mindset in government. Rabhi, the House minority floor leader, proposed a bill that would, according to MichiganVotes.org:
MICHIGAN STATE

