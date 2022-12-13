Read full article on original website
Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year
In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
eenews.net
Dems will flex climate muscle after big wins in Mich., Minn.
The last time Democrats fully controlled the Minnesota state government, Rep. Frank Hornstein watched his renewable energy bill die at the hands of his own party. Now, a decade later, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has again won a governing trifecta by flipping the state Senate, retaining control of the state House and reelecting Gov. Tim Walz (DFL). At the top of their agenda is climate.
Whitmer signs executive directive in preparation for Prop 3's implementation
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments across the state to prepare for the implementation of Proposal 3.
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer signs directive to get state ready to comply with abortion rights amendment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters in November. “My executive...
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law.
corpmagazine.com
End of Child Tax Credit Expansion Could Return Some Michigan Children to Poverty
LANSING (Capital News Service) — The expansion of a federal tax credit to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy. The expansion is set to end at the end of the year,...
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
wdet.org
Lansing’s lame duck session and Democrats’ upcoming legislative agenda
There are no shortage of election cycles in American politics and that means plenty of lame duck sessions. These happen every time there’s an election, with the outgoing legislature working to pass items before the new year. Michigan just ended a lame duck session last week. However, this one...
Accuracy affirmed or errors exposed? Inside Michigan’s proposal recount
ST. JOHNS, MI – The rustling of paper overtakes a city hall meeting room as election workers recount thousands of ballots by hand from four central Michigan counties. Votes examined here are among hundreds of thousands from 43 counties recounted since last Wednesday. So far, results have changed very, very little.
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
WLUC
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
vincennespbs.org
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
WILX-TV
Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the USDA is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change. They are also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
WOWO News
New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill demands 100% transition to green energy by 2035
If zero is the most dangerous number in government, House Bill 6524 shows that 100% isn’t far off. House Bill 6524 of 2022, proposed on Nov. 29 by Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, shows the dangers of an all-or-nothing mindset in government. Rabhi, the House minority floor leader, proposed a bill that would, according to MichiganVotes.org:
