Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies sign pitcher Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Colorado Rockies signed right-hander Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The contract also includes performance bonuses for Johnson, a Denver native.

Johnson, 31, was 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the San Diego Padres in 2022. He added three scoreless appearances in the postseason, allowing two hits and striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.

Johnson is 10-9 with a 4.05 ERA in 140 games (two starts) over five seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2017), San Francisco Giants (2018) and Padres (2020-22). He has 163 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.

Comments / 0

 

