Read full article on original website
Related
Sturgeon told Scotland’s climate targets are ‘in danger of being meaningless’
Committee on Climate Change says nation is highly likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction goals because of lack of plans to reach them
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
Strikes will shut three islands airports completely for two days, bosses say
Three airports serving Scotland’s remote island communities will be closed completely when staff there walk out on strike for two days later this month.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have confirmed that the action by the Unite trade union on December 19 and 22 will result in the closure of its airports on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland.Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will only be able to operate on a limited basis, and will be open between 1pm and 4.45pm on both days, while Kirkwall Airport in...
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year causes school closures
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year has caused disruption with many school closures and delayed opening times.A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning over parts of Scotland with some areas likely to face disruption.The Met Office confirmed there had been 5cm of snow in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and at Althnaharra in the Highlands, along with 3cm at Dyce, near Aberdeen.A number of schools are closed or delaying opening. Head to our...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
Sunak set to end ban on new onshore windfarms in face of Tory rebellion
Deal reached that paves way for communities in England to authorise projects without unanimous support
Nurses’ union leader accuses Steve Barclay of ‘bullyboy’ tactics
Exclusive: Pat Cullen says health secretary is unwilling to negotiate with a woman acting for a largely female workforce
msn.com
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row. Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone...
BBC
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
BBC
National Grid: Coal plants stood down to supply electricity
National Grid has stood down two coal plants that it had put on standby to generate electricity in case supplies were disrupted because of cold weather. The company had asked Drax, which owns Britain's biggest power station, to prepare two coal-fired units on Monday. It is still planning to run...
BBC
Hial sets out airport operations during Unite strikes
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has said some of its sites will be able to operate as normal during staff strike action later this month. Members of the Unite union are to walk out on 19 and 22 December in a pay dispute. Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and...
BBC
Sturgeon questioned over 'worst ever' A&E figures
That's all from the live page team. Have a lovely afternoon. A regular scrum of photographers and MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby after FMQs – but not, for once, to doorstep the first minister or debate a controversial policy. They were there to see puppies – something which...
A City and Country Getaway in Scotland
Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle. Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
MP Pete Wishart takes swipe at new SNP Commons leader as two quit front bench
An SNP MSP has said he is “bemused” that the party’s new Westminster leader sought the top job, as two of the party’s most senior politicians quit their front bench roles.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election...
Comments / 0