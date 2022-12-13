Three airports serving Scotland’s remote island communities will be closed completely when staff there walk out on strike for two days later this month.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have confirmed that the action by the Unite trade union on December 19 and 22 will result in the closure of its airports on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland.Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will only be able to operate on a limited basis, and will be open between 1pm and 4.45pm on both days, while Kirkwall Airport in...

7 DAYS AGO