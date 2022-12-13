Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
WTVR-TV
Born with half a heart, this young Virginia artist teaches important life lessons with every brush stroke
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- When Hsi Mei Yates introduced Sophia Pineda to the world of watercolor six years ago, the art teacher never realized the layers of talent her student possessed. “That is how she creates the art. Isn’t that incredible,” Hsi Mei said. “And she paints fast.”
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Cruella's LPT cat sweater
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Leopard Print Thursday, so you know we have to share some LPT fun! We meet Cruella, a feline decked out in a leopard print sweater. Susan shared a snap with an old red truck at The Farmer's Daughers in Rice, Virginia. And Patrick and Marian introduce us to their "four-footed furry daughter," Ginger.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carlton family sent in a few photos from their time with Santa! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsay sent in a photo from the Powhatan Christmas Parade. Lastly, Tish and her pups have been bird watching. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
The secret these brothers use to keep their father's business up and running
Joe Heretick started the business in 1945 after returning from his time in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy in World War II.
WTVR-TV
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
Co-hosts of international travel series visit Town of Ashland to film new episode
Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, co-hosts of the international travel television series Humans of the World, visited Ashland -- a.k.a. the Center of the Universe -- last weekend to film an episode of the show focusing on the town and the people who live in it.
Goochland family gets the ‘gift of a lifetime’ from nonprofit organization
Talk about the surprise of a lifetime! One Goochland family is going on an all-expenses-paid vacation, courtesy of a nonprofit organization all about making lasting memories for sick kids.
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
Family-Run Pie Company Goes National: Selling at QVC, Sam’s Club, and More
Based in Richmond, Virginia, pie-making company Joyebells has taken over shelves nationwide and is sold through West Chester’s QVC, as well as Sam’s Club and Food Lion, reports CBS 6 Richmond. Three years ago, Joye B. Moore started selling a few pies a week to a local restaurant...
Hopewell holding holiday light tour, learn how you can vote for your favorite house here!
The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.
Thousands of families receive free coats and gifts to keep warm this winter
It was a cold Wednesday morning outside of the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at Stony Point Fashion Park, but inside, thousands of families felt the warmth of the holiday season.
WTVR-TV
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac has advice for renters
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, attorney at law, joined the show to share a few things you should do as a tenant – and one you should never do. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.
WTVR-TV
Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays
RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...
NBC12
‘People still care’: Angel Tree distribution warming hearts of families in need
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again! Thanks to the generosity of so many NBC12 viewers, many families struggling this holiday season were blown away on Wednesday. Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, thousands of donated gifts are going to children in need. On...
WAVY News 10
Kings Dominion hosting New Year’s Eve bash
DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) – Kings Dominion will help ring in 2023 with rides, activities, attractions and a New Year’s countdown party under its Eiffel Tower that wraps up with fireworks beginning at midnight. It’s also the second-to-last day of its WinterFest event, with millions of holiday lights, nearly...
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
