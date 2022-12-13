ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Cruella's LPT cat sweater

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Leopard Print Thursday, so you know we have to share some LPT fun! We meet Cruella, a feline decked out in a leopard print sweater. Susan shared a snap with an old red truck at The Farmer's Daughers in Rice, Virginia. And Patrick and Marian introduce us to their "four-footed furry daughter," Ginger.
RICE, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carlton family sent in a few photos from their time with Santa! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsay sent in a photo from the Powhatan Christmas Parade. Lastly, Tish and her pups have been bird watching. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
POWHATAN, VA
WTVR-TV

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTVR-TV

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac has advice for renters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, attorney at law, joined the show to share a few things you should do as a tenant – and one you should never do. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
WTVR-TV

Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...
WAVY News 10

Kings Dominion hosting New Year’s Eve bash

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) – Kings Dominion will help ring in 2023 with rides, activities, attractions and a New Year’s countdown party under its Eiffel Tower that wraps up with fireworks beginning at midnight. It’s also the second-to-last day of its WinterFest event, with millions of holiday lights, nearly...
DOSWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy