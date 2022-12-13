‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Arrested For Gun A The Airport

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Everybody move like brothers, everybody move like new money. The purpose of the seeds being poured into Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr is so that he can move like new money, differently from his father and break a generational ‘curse’ in the Flenory family. Unfortunately “Lil Meech” is trying to move in a way that isn’t like his father at all, but could get him in the same predicament as his father Big Meech.

Star actor on the new hit series on Starz ‘BMF’, 22 year old Demetrius Flenory Jr. Lil Meech was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday when security discovered a firearm in his luggage. We’re told deputies from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and arrested the actor.

According to a report from TMZ, Lil Meech was caught with an unloaded Glock 19 9mm however he did not have a permit for it.