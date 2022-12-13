Read full article on original website
Everywhere You Are: Cruella's LPT cat sweater
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Leopard Print Thursday, so you know we have to share some LPT fun! We meet Cruella, a feline decked out in a leopard print sweater. Susan shared a snap with an old red truck at The Farmer's Daughers in Rice, Virginia. And Patrick and Marian introduce us to their "four-footed furry daughter," Ginger.
Born with half a heart, this young Virginia artist teaches important life lessons with every brush stroke
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- When Hsi Mei Yates introduced Sophia Pineda to the world of watercolor six years ago, the art teacher never realized the layers of talent her student possessed. “That is how she creates the art. Isn’t that incredible,” Hsi Mei said. “And she paints fast.”
Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Carlton family sent in a few photos from their time with Santa! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsay sent in a photo from the Powhatan Christmas Parade. Lastly, Tish and her pups have been bird watching. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac has advice for renters
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, attorney at law, joined the show to share a few things you should do as a tenant – and one you should never do. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.
Virginia Union University Choir performs live on Virginia This Morning
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we heard the melodic voices of the Virginia Union University Choir under the direction of Professor Joel Lester, Assistant Director. Join Virginia Union University for their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration happening Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Downtown Richmond Marriott at 7:30 a.m.
Virginia Union University presents the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Jessica and Bill sat down with Robin C. Byrd, Director of Special Events & Partnership, at Virginia Union University’s Office of Institutional Advancement and Darrius Johnson, Vice President & Treasurer at Dominion Energy about the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration. Join...
Vote for Female Athlete of the Year
Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022. -Douglas Freeman High School Lacrosse, US Lacrosse All-American and Region Player of the Year. Emma Langley. -USA Cycling, Women’s Road Race National Champion. Lindsey...
