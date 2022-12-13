Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Kourtney Kardashian ‘finally’ has her ‘energy’ back 10 months after quitting IVF
Kourtney Kardashian is “finally” starting to feel normal again after her IVF treatments caused weight gain and menopause-like symptoms. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, alongside a snap of her treadmill workout. Kardashian and husband Travis Barker — who wed in May after almost a year of dating — have been vocal about their struggles to expand their family, with the Poosh founder saying “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.” In fact, Kardashian said she was hesitant to try the procedure in...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Multiple Red Christmas Trees As She Reveals Holiday Decor
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, didn’t let us down with her 2022 Christmas decorations. The Poosh founder, who is celebrating her first holiday season as a married woman, shared videos of her California house decorated for Christmas on December 9. Kourtney showed off at least six massive Christmas trees decorated with red lights inside the foyer of the home where she lives with husband Travis Barker, 47. The holiday classic “Silent Night” played in Kourtney’s video, which also captured more Christmas trees on the outside of her house.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Mystery Man During Romantic Evening In NYC
Talk show icon Wendy Williams proved she is seemingly doing well this week, showing off some new arm candy during a night out in New York City. On Tuesday, December 13, the daytime TV legend enjoyed an evening on the town with an unknown younger man, the pair walking hand-in-hand as they strolled through the Big Apple. Williams and her companion kept it cozy while braving the city’s frigid December temperatures, the former DJ rocking her signature high-glam style, layering a graphic hoodie and form-fitting black pants underneath an ankle-length, cherry red, puffer jacket. The star completed the look with...
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo
Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
bravotv.com
Gina Kirschenheiter Shares an Update on Blending Her Family with Travis Mullen’s
The RHOC cast member, Travis, and his three kids got in a “pre-Thanksgiving burn” by going on a hike together. For Gina Kirschenheiter, every minute spent with her beau Travis Mullen’s three kids is an absolute bonus. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who shares...
ETOnline.com
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden
Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Embarrassed, Ashamed as World Witnesses His Failed Marriages
Christine left Kody, to widespread applause from Sister Wives fans. Now, Janelle is no longer living a lie and is instead living her truth — and her best life. No one felt truly surprised that Janelle followed Christine’s trailblazing footsteps. Not even Kody. Instead, he feels embarrassed and...
Jim Bob Duggar Is Scaring Fans With A Controversial Weight-Loss Plan
Jim Bob Duggar, father of the TLC "19 Kids and Counting" crew who is rumored to be becoming the leader of a controversial Christian organization, took to the Duggar Family blog to share his recent diet and weight loss. After sharing his results, however, several Redditors commented on his well being, citing that rapid weight loss can be dangerous. While there are healthy ways to lose weight without dieting, it is always best to consult a doctor to determine what is best for your health.
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Mason and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her sons Mason and Reign, who both share the same birthday. The Instagram post was shared with a caption which read “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys.”
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Fatherly
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0