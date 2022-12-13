Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Dec. 15
GOULDSBORO — Two drivers were uninjured in an a.m. crash Thursday, Dec. 8, in front of Anderson Marine & Hardware on Route 1. Both Nissan SUVs were heavily damaged and removed by DC Towing, according to Gouldsboro Police Chief Pat McNulty. Jacquelyn Bean, 37, of Roque Bluffs was headed...
Bangor Man Charged With a Felony for Driving Onto a Parade Route
A Bangor man is facing a Class C felony charge for driving onto a portion of Main Street that was blocked off for the Festival of Lights Parade. Sergeant Jason McAmbley identified the driver as William Wickware, 71. It was just before the start of the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Bangor on December 4th, when a white van, driven by Wickware, traveled through the blocked-off intersection of Main and Cedar Streets, near the Bangor Police Department.
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate car partially in Penobscot River
BANGOR- Bangor police are investigating a crash that happened early this morning. Sgt. Jason McAmbley said just about 2:30 a.m. Bangor Police responded to an accident on State Street near Cascade Park. The vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire. McAmbley said when first responders...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19 - Dec. 8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Randall...
WGME
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts
PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
themainewire.com
Bangor High School Student Violently Assaults Another Student as Adult Bystanders Watch: VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangor Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in an email that assault charges were filed against the attacker in the video. “It is still an active case,” he said. McAmbley declined to say whether the attack was being treated as a hate crime or a bias incident.
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
wabi.tv
Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
Ellsworth American
Vehicle off road leads to arrest
BUCKSPORT — A vehicle off the roadway of Bucksmills Road Dec. 9 resulted in the arrest of a local man, according to police. Philip Cotoni, 53, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 15
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies resuscitated a man and woman who had overdosed on opiates and were found unconscious in a vehicle in Tremont Dec. 9. “Both the male and female were resuscitated with Narcan and transported to the emergency room for further medical care,” said Deputy Kyle Kramer.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
Ellsworth American
Lights of Orland is Dec. 17
ORLAND — “The Lights of Orland," featuring 500 glowing luminaries, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. Volunteers meet at the Orland Fire Station at 3 p.m. Dress warmly. Pick-up trucks will transport those putting out the luminaires.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
wabi.tv
Maine mom shares her adoption story: ‘It makes me smile’
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 113,000 kids in the U.S. are waiting for a home. TV5 spoke to one mom who feels she’s been called to adoption, so much so, it is taking up her home and work life. Nicole Rancourt just jumped on board becoming the newest...
AdWeek
WPRI Morning Anchor Danielle North to Depart After 24 Years
Danielle North is leaving Providence, R.I. CBS station WPRI after nearly 24 years. Starting January 23, the longtime morning anchor will be replaced by weekend anchor and reporter Kait Walsh who will co-anchor with Patrick Little. “Danielle is an incredible journalist, anchor and co-worker,” said news director Karen Rezendes. “It...
