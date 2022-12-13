Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Targeting Blues Captain: Big Price, but Worth It
It seems as if the rumour mill keeps getting more interesting by the hour with the NHL Trade Deadline coming in March and it’s not even Christmas yet. With that in mind, there’s always chatter going on with some of the top names. Recently, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Samsonov & Hollowell
What a month the Toronto Maple Leafs have had. On Nov. 11, they lost in regulation to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, since that game, the team has gone on a consecutive point-gaining streak for the ages. In fact, it’s been the longest streak for any Maple Leafs’ team since the 2003-04 season – 19 years ago.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ 5-0-1 Road Trip Can Be Season’s Turning Point
While the saying is so overused it’s basically a cliche at this point, at times it can still be hard not to overreact to a small sample size. Puck luck sometimes just doesn’t go a team’s way. Injuries and slumps can compound the issues, and the mental aspect probably impacts the team in question as well. Then, a break or one little stretch sees a light bulb switch on, and those struggles feel like distant memories.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Kings’ Up & Down December Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings are five games into a six-game road trip, with a 2-2-1 record in those games, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve been all over the map, having good, bad, and ugly moments. There are some things we’ve seen over these five games that could have a lasting impact on how the rest of the season plays out. Here’s a look at four main takeaways.
NBC Sports
By the numbers: Alex Ovechkin’s road to 800 career goals
Alex Ovechkin continued his ascent up the NHL leaderboard with his 800th career goal Tuesday, joining generational icons Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in league history to ever reach the threshold. Ovechkin’s dominance has stretched a span of nearly two decades, starting from his very first...
The Hockey Writers
Derek Forbort Is an Unsung Hero on Bruins Blue Line This Season
When general manager (GM) Don Sweeney went on his free-agent spending spree in the summer of 2021 for the Boston Bruins, he went the route of signing multiple veterans. One veteran he signed was defenseman Derek Forbort to give his team another left-shot option. In his first season with the...
Former Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler Files Arbitration Case Over Dismissal
Former Arizona Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler says he wants to clear his name.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: York, DeAngelo, Tortorella Sits Hayes
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to slide down the slippery slope of the NHL standings with a brutal lack of offense and an inability to match the skill of their opponents. They began their four-game road trip with overtime losses against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 9 and the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 11. They followed it up with a 3-2 regulation loss against the Colorado Avalanche, but they fought hard to earn one victory to close out the trip against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 15. They own a better point percentage than just five NHL teams.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 12/15/22
Tonight’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) and the New Jersey Devils (21-6-2) will mark the third time the division rivals will oppose one another this year. The Flyers earned an opening-night win on Oct. 12 against them, 5-2. Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny led them with two goals apiece while they had five players with two assists each.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Loss to Stars Is a Wake up Call
“If you lose one, you can’t lose two, and you certainly can’t lose three.”. New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood made that statement back on Oct. 14 after the Devils dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old is one of the longest-tenured players on the team and knows very well the losing snowball effect that has plagued this franchise over the past few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Doug Armstrong’s Drafts — 2019
The St. Louis Blues have had Doug Armstrong as their general manager since the 2010-11 season. Throughout that time, he’s done a great job in bringing the franchise its first Stanley Cup in 2019. While his drafts have been hit or miss, he’s done very well in the trade market. The trades for Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, Jay Bouwmeester, and others stand out. Some draft picks of his that stand out are Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Ivan Barbashev, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and others.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Player Profile: Erik Källgren
Erik Källgren, 26, is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, who has been with the team for the last two seasons. In his first season the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell both went down with injuries, and he was asked to fill the gap. He was able to seize the opportunity at that point and outperform expectations, which allowed him to grow in significance within the club. The road to the NHL for Källgren has been challenging to say the least, but he appears to have found a home in Toronto, so let’s look at his journey to the greatest hockey league in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Krejci, Zacha & More
It was one of the busiest weeks of the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins. They won two out of three games on a trip out West, before returning to the TD Garden and beating the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout. On the road, the Bruins beat two...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Oilers Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Predators
After a night in which they were outworked and out-skilled in nearly every facet in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back against the Nashville Predators with a 6-3 win. While there were some areas that could use some cleaning up, it is tough to complain about the effort and result, which improved the Oilers’ record to 17-13-0.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 11
32-26 32. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 32, 7-20-3, 17 points) 31. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 31, 7-16-4, 18 points) 30. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 30, 9-14-7, 25 points) 29. Columbus Blue Jackets (Last Week: 27, 10-16-2, 22 points) 28. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 28, 9-14-4, 22 points) 27. San Jose...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 12/14/22
After winning their last two games, the Minnesota Wild are attempting to push their streak to three tonight in their second meeting with the Detroit Red Wings this season. The first meeting was a loss way back on Oct. 29, and the Wild have come a long way in finding their identity since then. Managing wins in eight of their last 11 games, the Wild’s battle for third in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche (not active tonight) has them each with 32 points and slowly creeping away from the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, who are both stuck at only 27. A win tonight would also move the Wild into the top half of the league standings for the first time this season.
