Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Road Map: Stoner Creek sewer pipes
Project: Stoner Creek Interceptor Upsizing, Phases 3 and 4. Sewer pipes follow the creek near Division Street and Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Mover: James Peach, Audiovisual Production teacher at MJHS
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born at Donelson Hospital, and I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee ever since, except for six awful months in South Carolina in the early 2000s. These days I live in Gladeville and work in Mt. Juliet.”
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet church group releases debut album ‘Awakening’
In the height of the pandemic a year and a half ago, a group of musicians and songwriters at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet decided they would combine their skills and love of the Lord to put together an album filled with songs written and performed to reveal the journey of waking up to God’s goodness and presence.
Green Hill High School student fighting for her life after car crash
Green Hill High School student Ambria McGregor is fighting for her life. One week ago, she and Lily Monterroza were involved in a car accident while leaving their youth group at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene.
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Thompson’s Station (Thompson’s Station, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Thompson’s Station on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 431 at around 2:00 p.m. Police said the collision involved only one vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
murfreesborovoice.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
Pork Report outlines ‘egregious’ spending by local, state lawmakers
The report, issued each year by the Beacon Center Tennessee, outlines what the organization characterizes as wasteful spending by governmental agencies.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
wilsonpost.com
Protruding bear feet strike winning photo pose
It’s not a sight you see every day: a pair of bear’s hind feet protruding from a hole in a hollow tree. It was so captivating that Mt. Juliet’s Eddie Johnson snapped a photo, submitted it to the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar photo contest, and it is now being viewed by thousands of outdoorsmen and wildlife-watchers across the state.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
One person killed in fiery crash on Hwy. 431 in Thompson’s Station
One person has been killed following a vehicle crash on Hwy. 431 in Thompson's Station, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Potential increases for white Christmas
As we continue to monitor our chances for a white Christmas in East Tennessee, it’s worth noting that all three major global models — the GFS (American), the ECMWF (European) and the GEM (Canadian) — are now showing accumulating snowfall in the run-up to Christmas Eve. We’ve...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant’s emissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Explore Tennessee: Burgess Falls
One of the most beloved waterfalls in Tennessee resides within Burgess Falls State Park, here in Middle Tennessee. Affectionately Called "The Queen", Burgess Falls is an incredible sight to see. Belonging to a park full of history and adventure just waiting to be explored over and over again!
WKRN
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
