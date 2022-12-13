ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet church group releases debut album ‘Awakening’

In the height of the pandemic a year and a half ago, a group of musicians and songwriters at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet decided they would combine their skills and love of the Lord to put together an album filled with songs written and performed to reveal the journey of waking up to God’s goodness and presence.
murfreesborovoice.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Protruding bear feet strike winning photo pose

It’s not a sight you see every day: a pair of bear’s hind feet protruding from a hole in a hollow tree. It was so captivating that Mt. Juliet’s Eddie Johnson snapped a photo, submitted it to the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar photo contest, and it is now being viewed by thousands of outdoorsmen and wildlife-watchers across the state.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Potential increases for white Christmas

As we continue to monitor our chances for a white Christmas in East Tennessee, it’s worth noting that all three major global models — the GFS (American), the ECMWF (European) and the GEM (Canadian) — are now showing accumulating snowfall in the run-up to Christmas Eve. We’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Burgess Falls

One of the most beloved waterfalls in Tennessee resides within Burgess Falls State Park, here in Middle Tennessee. Affectionately Called "The Queen", Burgess Falls is an incredible sight to see. Belonging to a park full of history and adventure just waiting to be explored over and over again!
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
MEMPHIS, TN

