Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles, age 76, entered heaven Thursday December 15, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born November 29, 1946 in Cornelia to the late Hubert & Dorothy Ellis Freeman. She retired from managing the Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction. She also loved to crochet. She would make blankets and give to the homeless outreach as well as making them for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center NICU. Elizabeth would also make them for Veterans and would send them to the Veterans Hospital for them to distribute. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her first husband of 21 years, Pat Hulsey; step grandson, Nathaniel Phillips; brothers & sisters, Clarence Freeman, Aileen Freeman West, Raymond & Louise Freeman Garrison, Jewell & Annie Mae Freeman Nix & Crawford & Shirley Gibson Freeman.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO