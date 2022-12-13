Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Annette Berry Woodall
Mrs. Annette Berry Woodall, age 102, of Toccoa, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. A daughter of the late Frank James and Martha King Berry, she was born February 23, 1920, in Clarkesville, Georgia. She married the love of her life, the late James (Jimmy) Floyd Woodall, on November 21, 1941.
accesswdun.com
Anna Bell Watson Stringer
Mrs. Anna Bell Watson Stringer of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed on December 15,2022. Arrangements announced later.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHSA, Atlanta Falcons agree to 3-year deal to move finals to MBS
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed on a three-year deal to play the state football championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning in 2023. Officials from both organizations made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at The Benz. Buford head coach Bryant Appling knows all too well...
accesswdun.com
Dora Belle Hamilton Sosebee
Dora Belle Hamilton Sosebee, age 87, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mrs. Sosebee was born on February 7, 1935 in Towns County, Georgia to the late Clarence and Della Chastain Hamilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jay" Edgar Sosebee; son, Cecil Sosebee.
accesswdun.com
Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles
Frances Elizabeth Freeman Hulsey Winkles, age 76, entered heaven Thursday December 15, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born November 29, 1946 in Cornelia to the late Hubert & Dorothy Ellis Freeman. She retired from managing the Oakwood Arrow Auto Auction. She also loved to crochet. She would make blankets and give to the homeless outreach as well as making them for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center NICU. Elizabeth would also make them for Veterans and would send them to the Veterans Hospital for them to distribute. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her first husband of 21 years, Pat Hulsey; step grandson, Nathaniel Phillips; brothers & sisters, Clarence Freeman, Aileen Freeman West, Raymond & Louise Freeman Garrison, Jewell & Annie Mae Freeman Nix & Crawford & Shirley Gibson Freeman.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity and the City of Lawrenceville partner on housing project
The City of Lawrenceville and the Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity are partnering to build four houses in Lawrenceville next year. On Dec. 14 the City Council voted to approve an agreement allowing the project to begin in the first quarter of 2023. City employee volunteers will participate in two...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch rejects wastewater facility bids, will appoint a new contractor
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to reject current bids on the Wastewater Reclamation Facility project and will appoint a new contractor. Flowery Branch hired Infratec Consultants in February 2017 to complete designs for the expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Those designs were completed and submitted to the city council in May 2022. The bidding process for the project opened in July, with the lowest of three bids coming in at $52,095,000. The highest bid was $56,980,000. The city had previously obtained a $23.3 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
accesswdun.com
Scott’s Downtown celebrates 15 years of business in Gainesville
A local restauranteur celebrated 15 years in business in December with his restaurant Scott's Downtown located on Bradford Street in Downtown Gainesville. “We are just so appreciative for everybody over the last 15 years that have helped make Scott’s what it is,” Owner of Scott’s Downtown, Scott Dixon said. “You come here and we call you by name and you think of this as your place or that's your table. All of those things are very special to us.”
accesswdun.com
Dustin Cain "Pooh Bear" Wilkins
Dustin Cain "Pooh Bear" Wilkins, 36 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on December 15, 2022. Mr. Wilkins was born November 27, 1986 to William Edward Wilkins and the Late Theresa Gayle Lovell. Dustin loved working on cars and motorcycles, being a tattoo artist and going to music festivals. He loved all of his children very dearly. His family describes him as a prankster that loved having a good laugh, and having a great love for Hello Kitty. Pooh bear is what he is best known as by his family and friends. Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, Reba and John Garrish, Thoyce Wilkins, and John and Martha Lovell.
accesswdun.com
Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment
Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
accesswdun.com
Boy basketball: White Co. holds on against WHall; Bluff, Commerce win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County walked out of West Hall on Tuesday night, breathing a sigh of relief. West Hall's final basket was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3, which gave the Warriors (5-6, 2-0) a slim 62-61 victory and the top spot in the Region 7-3A standings.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Tax Commissioners Office to re-open to public on Mondays
Since late October, the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office has been closed on Mondays due to renovations to the Hall County Government Center, but the office will once again open to the public on Mondays starting December 19. “The entire staff has gone above and beyond during this time to...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger
A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
accesswdun.com
Football: Region 8-5A names All-Region team
The Region 8-5A All-Region team was announced on Wednesday. Jefferson head coach Travis Noland was named Coach of the Year and junior running back/linebacker Sammy Brown was named the Player of the Year. The selections were made by the region coaches.
accesswdun.com
Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen
A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
accesswdun.com
Cumming Police Department Honors top officers of 2022
The City of Cumming honored several City of Cumming Police Officers for their outstanding work in 2022 during its December 6th city council work session. Police Chief David Marsh was joined by Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the Cumming City Council to present the Officer of the Year and Life Saving awards, as well as promote an officer.
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Jefferson, White, Bluff, NHall take region wins; Rabun, Buford, LCA win; Branch, EaFo fall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — No. 2-ranked White County won its 10th straight game on Tuesday, taking an 80-9 road win over West Hall in Region 7-3A action. The Lady Warriors (10-1, 2-0 Region 7-3A) led 20-4 after the first quarter and used a 31-0 second quarter to put things out of reach.
accesswdun.com
Richard "Larry" Abercrombie
Mr. Richard “Larry” Abercrombie, age 72, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Larry was born in Gainesville on April 6, 1950, to the late Mattie Mae Abercrombie Scott. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Chambers Abercrombie; daughter Rhonda Adams; siblings Jeanette Grindle, George Floyd, and Charles Tony Floyd. Larry was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. He had a deep love and passion for his wife, Barbara, that was beyond measure. Larry enjoyed cooking, competing in BBQ competitions, and hunting.
accesswdun.com
State House District 119 Representative-Elect Daniel Rampey arrested on burglary, drug charges
Daniel E. Rampey, the Georgia House District 119 Representative-Elect, was arrested Thursday by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office on burglary and drug charges. According to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, Rampey, 67, of Statham, was charged with burglarizing a residence on the Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center's campus and taking narcotics from the unit. Rampey is a manager at the facility.
