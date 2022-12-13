Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
CNET
Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It
We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page. The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a...
CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16
Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 patches over a dozen security vulnerabilities, iOS 15.7.2 also available with fixes
Apple on Monday released a bunch of software updates for its devices, including iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. In addition to new features, today’s updates come with multiple security patches – even for users who still have devices running iOS 15. Read on as we detail all the security patches coming with iOS 16.2 and today’s updates.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Android Authority
How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14
For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
9to5Mac
Apple unveils 2023 edition of Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge
Every year, Apple promotes an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the New Year, and this time was no different. The company has just unveiled the 2023 edition of the “Ring in the New Year” challenge, which encourages Apple Watch users to close all three activity rings for seven days in a row during the first week of the year.
9to5Mac
Apparent Apple Music API change breaks popular ‘Cider’ third-party app for Windows [U]
Update: Right as this story was published, Cider says it found a new workaround to make the app work again. The developer cautions that this “may be a temporary fix until we can find something more prominent to work with.”. There are a number of popular and powerful third-party...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: How to use Apple Music Sing karaoke feature in iOS 16.2
After announcing its fun new karaoke feature last week, Apple Music Sing is now live with iOS 16.2. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Apple Music Sing karaoke including adjusting vocal volume, seeing the Duet view, finding supported songs, and more. What Apple Music Sing offers.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 beta guides users on how to use Handoff from iPhone to HomePod
Apple on Wednesday released the first beta of iOS 16.3 to developers, and one of the new features coming with the update is the ability to use physical security keys to protect Apple IDs. But in addition to that, Apple is also tweaking the system to help and guide users on how to transfer and control music from iPhone to the HomePod.
Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows 11
I’ll just say it upfront. Mac users have had this for years. Microsoft is really playing catchup with this one. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows — Windows 11 that is. Up until now, users had to rely on mostly third-party screen recording tools in order to record what was on their PC, but Microsoft is looking to fix that.
9to5Mac
Redesigned Apple Maps experience expands to users in these five countries
Apple is expanding the most advanced and latest version of Apple Maps to more countries. In a press release today, the company announced that the new Apple Maps experience is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. With this upgrade, users in those five countries can expect...
9to5Mac
Apple Music launches collection of playlists with songs perfect for ‘Sing’ karaoke feature
Along with the fun new Apple Music Sing karaoke feature that’s arrived with iOS 16.2, an easy way to find supported songs has launched with a featured playlist plus featured content by genre, decade, and more. If you haven’t explored it yet, here’s what you get with Apple Music...
xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature
Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away
Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
