CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.2 with Freeform and Apple Music Sing
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following a beta period that started on October 25, the update for iOS 16.2 is now downloadable toiPhone. While a milestone release, like iOS 16, provides many changes, a minor version number will typically add in features that missed the initial release, as well as the usual performance improvements and bug fixes.
game-news24.com
iCloud encryption: Apple resuscitats the police and hackers
All further protection mechanisms apply to iMessage and Apple ID. The Apples iCloud, iMessage and Apple ID service will have new security capabilities that will enable the most sensitive users to use the most sensitive information and communication tools. The company announced that in a press release. In the United States, the new measures need to change immediately.
9to5Mac
Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers
Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
9to5Mac
Apple continues to test new ‘Rapid Security Response’ updates, this time for macOS users
With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple introduced a new feature called “Rapid Security Response” that will provide quick security patches to iOS without the need to install an entire new version of the operating system. Now the company is bringing this technology to Mac users with macOS Ventura 13.2 beta.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 patches over a dozen security vulnerabilities, iOS 15.7.2 also available with fixes
Apple on Monday released a bunch of software updates for its devices, including iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. In addition to new features, today’s updates come with multiple security patches – even for users who still have devices running iOS 15. Read on as we detail all the security patches coming with iOS 16.2 and today’s updates.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
MySanAntonio
Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
BOSTON (AP) — As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows 11
I’ll just say it upfront. Mac users have had this for years. Microsoft is really playing catchup with this one. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows — Windows 11 that is. Up until now, users had to rely on mostly third-party screen recording tools in order to record what was on their PC, but Microsoft is looking to fix that.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 beta guides users on how to use Handoff from iPhone to HomePod
Apple on Wednesday released the first beta of iOS 16.3 to developers, and one of the new features coming with the update is the ability to use physical security keys to protect Apple IDs. But in addition to that, Apple is also tweaking the system to help and guide users on how to transfer and control music from iPhone to the HomePod.
9to5Mac
Sofa for iOS adds shared lists, Lock Screen widgets, and more to media organizer app
Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a beautiful app that offers a single place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. With a major update, Sofa now has shared lists (in beta), Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts support, and more.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
9to5Mac
Apple missed its two-year goal for the Apple Silicon transition, but does it matter?
Apple announced its plans to transition the Mac from Intel to Apple Silicon processors on June 22, 2020. At the time, the company said it would “ship the first Mac” with Apple Silicon by the end of 2020 and “complete the transition in about two years.” That two-year road map has passed, and Apple hasn’t completed the transition quite yet. Here’s what we’re still waiting on.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple security features, WhatsApp Bitmojis, and Google’s most searched 2022
Apple is cranking up its security features. The company is letting users boost encryption to their iCloud accounts, to make sure that data is ‘decrypted’ only on trusted devices. The new protections also shield data from government and law enforcement officials. Bitmoji-style 3D avatars are now available on...
Gizmodo
Everyone Will Be Able to Encrypt Their iCloud Backups Soon
Apple is making new efforts to increase user security. While the company has previously touted its overall privacy prowess, the new features are specifically meant to to safeguard iCloud accounts and iMessage. Apple unveiled three major security features in an announcement published Wednesday. The first, iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows...
