ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack

By Nicolas Vaux-Montagny
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6wX9_0jhBMLqr00

A French court on Tuesday convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French Riviera city of Nice .

The judge's verdict followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed that Thursday summer night and the impact on their lives since.

The driver of the truck that plowed into crowds watching fireworks, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack.

The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years. Prosecutors had acknowledged not all of them had a clear connection to terrorism or knew what Lahouaiej-Bouhlel planned.

The pair most closely associated with Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, Mohamed Ghraeib and Chokri Chafroud, were convicted of terror charges and handed the longest sentences of 18 years.

The prosecution said both had had “an intense relationship” with Lahouaiej-Bouhlel. Ghraieb had known the attacker for 15 years, attended the same gym and haf 1,278 telephone communications with him in one year.

Ghraieb's lawyer, Vincent Brengarth, said his client would appeal.

Attack survivors reacted positively to the judge's verdict.

“I am satisfied to see that the two main defendants have been sentenced to 18 years in prison, even if it is nothing compared to what we have experienced,” said survivor Laurence Bray. “This verdict is a relief. Now, there will be a big void.”

“It won’t bring my family back, my mom, my son, but it’s a small victory that feels good," Caroline Villani, another survivor, said.

Others defendants who were convicted on Tuesday were said to know the perpetrator's plans more vaguely, such as Ramzi Arefa. He was convicted of selling the attacker a weapon while allegedly not knowing his terrorist intentions. Arefa received a 12-year prison sentence.

The trial was painful for survivors and victims’ families. Some were able to come to Paris for the proceedings, but many watched on a secured online site or at a special viewing center set up near the Nice beachfront.

Among the victims, 33 were foreign citizens and 15 were children. More than 2,400 people are civil parties to the trial.

On July 14, 2016, thousands of people had packed Nice’s famed boardwalk on the Mediterranean coast to celebrate France’s national holiday. In 4 minutes and 17 seconds, Lahouaiej-Bouhlel rammed his 19-ton truck at full speed into a crowd of families, tourists and others on the picturesque Promenade des Anglais, killing 86 and leaving 450 others injured.

While investigators found Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had vocalized support for the Islamic State group, they found no clear proof of his links to IS operatives. The group was active in Syria and Iraq at the time.

The truck massacre followed deadly attacks in Paris at the Bataclan theater and other sites in France and Belgium orchestrated by the extremist group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Three dead as Putin launches volley of missiles at energy grid

Three people are dead after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against energy infrastructure targets, Ukraine officials said. Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is now without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning. It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least...
The Independent

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker's shootout plans

A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or "it’s going to be so bad.”The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich's increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.Five people were killed and 17 wounded.The judge's comments came during a preliminary hearing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

China pulls diplomats out of UK before police can quiz them on Manchester brawl

Six Chinese officials have been removed from Britain by China, including one of its most senior UK diplomats.The news comes just two months after the violence which took place at its Manchester consulate.The UK had requested that the officials waive their right to diplomatic immunity, so that detectives can question them about the Manchester incident.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was “disappointed” that none of the six will now face justice.Mr Cleverly said China’s removal of Mr Zheng and five other officials shows just how serious the UK’s response to the incident was."We will continue on the world stage...
The Independent

Zara Aleena’s killer refuses to face court for sentencing

A sexual predator has refused to come to court to be sentenced for the brutal killing of law graduate Zara Aleena.Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty to the 35-year-old’s murder and sexual assault and was due to attend the Old Bailey on Wednesday to be sentenced.However, the court was told he had refused to come up from the cells because he did not want to watch CCTV of what he did.Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the sentencing should go ahead in his absence, saying Ms Aleena’s family, who were present, should not have to wait any longer.Opening the facts, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC...
The Independent

Father of college student who disappeared while studying in France says his son is alive

The American college student who mysteriously disappeared while studying abroad in France is alive, according to his father.Ken DeLand Jr disappeared a little more than two weeks ago, launching an international missing persons search as his family feared the worst.The college student’s father, Ken DeLand Sr, was providing an interview to CNN on Friday when he suddenly hung up the phone. He called back later with "good news" for the broadcasters – his son was alive, and the two had just had a conversation."He is alive – that’s all I can say," he told the network.Eric Vaillant, a French prosecutor,...
The Independent

Army officer takes charge of command launched in bid to tackle Channel crossings

A senior retiring army officer is to take charge of the Government’s new unit being launched next year in a bid to crack down on Channel crossings.Major General Duncan Capps, a former head of the army training college at Sandhurst, will take on the role of clandestine Channel threat commander from Daniel O’Mahoney who is standing down after two-and-a-half-years, it is understood.Considered by officials to be an extremely experienced leader, Mr Capps, who retires as an army officer this month, will head up the “small boats operational command” unveiled by the Prime Minister earlier this week as part of a...
The Independent

Brixton Academy: One arrested and three in critical condition after crowd crush in south London

Three people remain in a critical condition after being injured in a crowd crush at Brixton O2 Academy in south London.One person has been arrested following the incident at a gig for Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake, which saw five others hospitalised.The Metropolitan Police have launched an “urgent investigation” into what happened after receiving reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue.Footage shared on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Asake crowd crush: Police ‘push woman down stairs’ amid chaos at Brixton AcademyAsake 'praying' after crowd crushed at Brixton Academy showBrixton Academy crush: Large crowd gathers outside venue as Asake gig cancelled
The Independent

Former Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drink

Australia’s former deputy prime minister was taken to hospital after drinking an entire bowl of a traditional drink with sedative qualities that was meant to be sipped.Michael McCormack was treated for dehydration after consuming an entire shell of Micronesian sakau in one go, believing it to be similar to South Pacific kava.The drink is intended to be consumed in small quantities at a time.The Nationals MP said: “In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia’s leader of the opposition repeatedly calls female deputy speaker ‘Mr Speaker’Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaOne arrested and three in critical condition after crowd crush at Brixton Academy
The Independent

UN car hit by deadly gunfire attack likely strayed off main road in Lebanon’s blackouts

A United Nations car that came under fire in south Lebanon leaving one Irish peacekeeper dead, likely took a wrong turn in the dark and became separated from its convoy, ending up in the town where the incident took place, an official has said.Irish citizen Private Sean Rooney, 24, serving as part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (Unifil), died from a bullet wound to his head after seven projectiles pierced the armoured car he was travelling in during a routine run to Beirut airport.Investigations are underway into the attack, which took place Wednesday evening.Irish defence minister Simon...
The Independent

Man who took daughters from mother and left them in Libya jailed for fifth time

A man who took his two daughters from their mother and left them with relatives in Libya nearly eight years ago has been jailed for a fifth time.Sir Jonathan Cohen handed Mohammed El Zubaidy a 12-month jail term at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.The judge concluded that El Zubaidy had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg and was in contempt.Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year-old sister Maya back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in...
The Independent

France, Morocco restore normal relations after visa dispute

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday that France has restored normal consular relations with Morocco following a year-long dispute linked to Paris' decision to slash the number of visas for Moroccans.The move earlier this week is meant to smooth the relationship between both nations and comes ahead of a planned visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the North African country early next year.Colonna, on a visit Friday to Morocco, also praised the country's achievements in the soccer World Cup, two days after France’s victory in a historic match between the defending champion and Africa’s first ever semifinalist.“Our...
WGN News

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
The Independent

UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment

A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person Friday and promised to educate herself about racism.Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.”“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area,” the palace said in a statement.It said Fulani, who founded the women’s refuge Sistah Space, “has accepted this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Turning point in history’ as pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two

Japan has unveiled its biggest military build-up since the Second World War with a £263bn plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.It is the “answer to the various security challenges that we face,” said prime minister Fumio Kishida, describing Japan and its people as being at a “turning point in history”.His government worries that Russia has set a precedent that will encourage China to attack Taiwan, threatening nearby Japanese islands, disrupting supplies of advanced semiconductors and putting a potential stranglehold on...
The Independent

Thousands left without water and power as Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine

Russia launched a wave of missile attacks on Friday, with strikes in at least four cities, including Kyiv, triggering power outages across the country.The barrage targeted critical infrastructure in the capital and also the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia. Russian strikes on electricity and water systems have occurred regularly since mid-October as part of a strategy to increase civilian suffering during the winter months.The head of Ukraine’s armed forces said 60 of the 76 Russian missiles launched were intercepted. At least three people were reported dead and several others injured.More than half of the Russian missiles fired...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Qatar World Cup: great tournament, wrong place

Shortly before Australia unexpectedly beat Denmark in a compelling match, a Qatari official was asked about migrant worker deaths in the lead-up to the World Cup. It was admitted that between 400 and 500 may have died working on infrastructure projects during that period. The actual figure could be far higher and may never be known. Notoriously, the Qatari authorities have not bothered to do the work necessary to come up with an exact number.
The Independent

Royal Navy to hand control of Channel small boat crossings back to Home Office

The Royal Navy will hand responsibility for small boat crossings in the English Channel back to the Home Office next month after eight months of “primacy”.Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a new Small Boats Operational Command as part of a raft of policies on Tuesday, admitting that the response had so far been “too fragmented”.Officials have confirmed that the new unit will be led by the Border Force, and that Royal Navy primacy in the Channel will end on 31 January.The navy saw its main aims as preventing loss of life, securing the border and ensuring no boats reached...
The Independent

Rumours swirl around bodycam footage from night of Idaho murders despite Moscow police confirming no link

Rumours continue to swirl around body-camera footage recorded on the night four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered - despite police confirming days ago that the video was unrelated to the killings. Last week, Moscow Police shut down speculation around the footage that showed an officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November.The department told The Independent at the time that the incident on the footage - described as an “alcohol offense” was in no way...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

All Eurostar trains on Boxing Day cancelled due to RMT strike

Tens of thousands of travellers who hoped to go by train between London and Continental Europe on Boxing Day have had their travel plans wrecked by the next rail strike.Eurostar has had to cancel all 43 trains linking London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam scheduled for 26 December, even though none of its staff are on strike.The firm said: “Eurostar has today been informed that the UK high-speed line will be closed to Eurostar trains on 26 December due to RMT strike action.”The High Speed One line between London and the Channel Tunnel at Folkestone is on track where...
The Independent

Capitol police officer injured in January 6 riot resigns so he can focus on ‘physically and mentally’ healing

A US Capitol police officer is resigning, seeking to continue recovering both “physically and mentally” from the trauma of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021.“It is with immense sadness that I announce my formal separation from the Department effective December 17, 2022 to continue to focus on healing, both physically and mentally, from injuries I sustained in the line of duty on January 6, 2021," US Capitol police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wrote in a letter to his superiors shared with NBC News."After speaking with my orthopedic doctor, my mental health providers, and my family, I...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy