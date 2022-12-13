Massive Martian dust devil passed over the Perseverance rover, and it recorded the eerie sounds

Read full article on original website
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity
Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface
NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
Massive eruption from icy volcanic comet detected in solar system
Astronomers observed a major eruption from a volcanic comet flying through the solar system, likely spewing more than 1 million tons of debris into space.
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
NASA's Orion spacecraft captures stunning video of moon, Earth
NASA's Orion spacecraft showed stunning footage of the dark side of the moon and the Earth ahead of its Dec. 11 splashdown this weekend off the California coast.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft suffered power blip hours before its close lunar flyby
The Orion spacecraft had a brief power issue on Sunday (Dec. 4) but did complete its planned engine burn to return home as planned today.
Nasa space telescope proves stars ‘don’t die alone’ with mind-blowing explosion display
ONE of Nasa's most prominent telescopes has revealed a mind-blowing discovery about what happens when stars die. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) currently orbits Earth at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a spot that's close to Earth but actually orbits the sun, according to Space.com. JWST launched on...
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Watch: Artemis 1 Orion craft approaches cratered lunar surface in stunning flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft sent new stunning video back to Earth during a close flyby of the moon during the Artemis 1 mission. Two very large lunar craters that are miles wide can be seen in the video. While NASA didn't reveal the names of the craters in posts to social...
Mars will disappear behind the full moon on Wednesday night
Similar to an eclipse, the moon will block out Mars in what the Adler Planetarium says is a "rare astronomical event." (CHICAGO) Mars is at its peak brightness this week, making its disappearance and reappearance behind the moon a captivating sight.
Artemis 1 moon rocket, NASA's most powerful ever, aced its debut launch, agency says
NASA's Space Launch System megarocket hit all of its marks during its first-ever liftoff two weeks ago, agency officials said.
This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish
This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
Mars Will Pass Behind the Full Moon in a Unique Event This Week
Early December will host a unique celestial interplay between the moon and Mars. On the night of December 7, the moon will occult--or pass in front of--Mars in the night sky. The red planet will approach the moon and disappear behind it before appearing on the other side of the moon early in the evening across the US.
DART: The Impacts Of Slamming A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid
If an asteroid were hurling through space, making a beeline straight to Earth, how would humans prevent it from doing what it did to the dinosaurs? Would we bomb it? Would we shoot lasers at it like a scene from Hollywood's latest sci-fi flick? Well, the folks at NASA have designed and tested a theory.
