ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Confusion over scale of Sunak’s vow to ‘abolish’ backlog of asylum claims

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbAHJ_0jhBMB1b00

The Prime Minister’s pledge to “abolish” the backlog of asylum claims by the end of 2023 has been called into question after officials admitted only a portion of applications would be cleared.

Labour claimed Rishi Sunak’s vow was “already falling apart” amid confusion over the scale of his ambition.

Setting out a five-point plan in a bid to grip the migrant crisis in the Commons on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak said “unless we act now, and decisively, this will only get worse”.

Among a raft of new measures unveiled to curb Channel crossings, he told MPs “we expect to abolish the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year” after hiring more caseworkers and overhauling the system for processing applications.

But within hours Downing Street appeared to downgrade the target, insisting the Prime Minister had only committed to clearing the backlog of claims made before June.

The latest published Home Office figures show in the year to September there were more than 143,000 asylum seekers waiting for a decision on their claims, with nearly 100,000 waiting more than six months.

Facing questions from MPs, Mr Sunak told the Commons: “Our plan is to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of next year. It’s about 117,000 currently on published statistics.”

Later, his official spokesman told reporters the Prime Minister was committing only to getting rid of clearing a backlog of 92,601 initial asylum claims made before June, when the Nationality and Borders Act came into force.

“It wouldn’t be right to prioritise those more recent claims, it would be right to focus on the legacy claims that predate the introduction of the Act,” he added.

The spokesman could not give a deadline to tackle all the claims, nor could he give a figure for a planned quota for asylum seekers.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The Prime Minister doesn’t even know what he’s promised today.

“This claim to be able to tackle the backlog by the end of the year is already falling apart just hours after he made it.

“No one trusts the Conservatives to fix the asylum system they’ve broken over the last 12 years.”

More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel to the UK this year, Government figures show.

Mr Sunak told MPs “enough is enough” and “I am prepared to do what must be done” as he announced measures including reforms to modern slavery laws and a new agreement with the Albanian government to tackle the number of people from the Balkan state crossings the Channel.

A new unit to monitor Channel crossings will bring together military, civilian staff and the National Crime Agency (NCA), with 700 staff.

There are plans to house 10,000 asylum seekers in disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military sites instead of using hotels.

The number of asylum caseworkers who assess claims will double, there will be more funding for the NCA to tackle organised immigration crime in Europe and plans to ramp up immigration raids on illegal workers.

Parliament will set an “annual quota” of the number of asylum seekers and refugees allowed to come to the UK and new laws will be introduced next year to make it “unambiguously clear that if you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here”, Mr Sunak said, adding that he will also restart flights to send migrants to Rwanda.

He insisted this was the “fair way to address this global challenge”, warning: “Tackling this problem will not be quick. It will not be easy. But it is the right thing to do.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer dismissed the proposals as “unworkable gimmicks”, instead arguing that his party would offer “serious solutions”.

Human rights campaigners branded the plans “deeply disturbing” and accused the Government of treating asylum seekers like criminals.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
The Independent

China pulls diplomats out of UK before police can quiz them on Manchester brawl

Six Chinese officials have been removed from Britain by China, including one of its most senior UK diplomats.The news comes just two months after the violence which took place at its Manchester consulate.The UK had requested that the officials waive their right to diplomatic immunity, so that detectives can question them about the Manchester incident.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was “disappointed” that none of the six will now face justice.Mr Cleverly said China’s removal of Mr Zheng and five other officials shows just how serious the UK’s response to the incident was."We will continue on the world stage...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Three dead as Putin launches 76 missiles at energy infrastructure

Three people are dead after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against energy infrastructure targets, Ukraine officials said. Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is now without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning. It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least...
The Independent

Braverman’s language on Albanians ‘exacerbating fragile situation – Tory grandee

Suella Braverman’s language on Albanian asylum seekers is “exacerbating” an already dangerous situation, a veteran Tory MP has warned.Sir Roger Gale condemned rhetoric used by the Home Secretary, who has frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.It comes as Ms Braverman met European counterparts in Brussels to discuss how to tackle the migrant crisis.Sir Roger’s comments followed the Albanian ambassador to the UK Qirjako Qirko telling MPs that children from his country were being bullied in UK schools due to a “campaign of discrimination”.I’m afraid that some of the language that has been...
The Independent

No 10 does not rule out ban on illegal migrants settling in UK

Downing Street has not ruled out barring illegal migrants from ever settling in the UK in an effort to crack down on the small boats crisis.No 10 refused to “speculate” on future migration policy when presented with a series of proposals from the Centre for Policy Studies to cut the number of people making the perilous journey across the Channel.In a new report, co-authored by Theresa May’s former adviser Nick Timothy, the centre-right think tank said no migrant who arrives in the UK illegally should ever be allowed to settle in the country.The paper, with a foreword by Home Secretary...
The Independent

Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer has claimed a former senior aide of the Prince of Wales could not have given evidence in Meghan’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.Evidence from Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary who at the time was a key aide of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was relied upon by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as it appealed Meghan’s legal victory.The duchess had successfully sued ANL, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private”...
The Independent

Voices: The Top 10 political quotations of the year

Tim Shipman of The Sunday Times started this list with “Ambushed with a cake” and “I’m a fighter, not a quitter”, Liz Truss’s cover version of a Peter Mandelson 2001 original (the day before she decided she was a quitter after all).1. “As far as I can see, he was in a sense ambushed with a cake.” Conor Burns, Northern Ireland minister, of Boris Johnson, 25 January, when it was reported that the prime minister had attended a gathering to mark his birthday 18 months earlier.2. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” Volodymyr Zelensky, 26 February,...
The Independent

France, Morocco restore normal relations after visa dispute

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday that France has restored normal consular relations with Morocco following a year-long dispute linked to Paris' decision to slash the number of visas for Moroccans.The move earlier this week is meant to smooth the relationship between both nations and comes ahead of a planned visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the North African country early next year.Colonna, on a visit Friday to Morocco, also praised the country's achievements in the soccer World Cup, two days after France’s victory in a historic match between the defending champion and Africa’s first ever semifinalist.“Our...
The Independent

UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment

A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person Friday and promised to educate herself about racism.Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.”“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area,” the palace said in a statement.It said Fulani, who founded the women’s refuge Sistah Space, “has accepted this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Archbishop condemns ‘cruelty’ of government handling of refugees and migrants

The Archbishop of Canterbury has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s “immoral” and “cruel” treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.In a speech to the House of Lords, Justin Welby said that the principle of offering protection to refugees has been “politically degraded” by successive UK governments.He condemned the government’s policy of making life difficult for unauthorised arrivals, saying: “A hostile environment is an immoral environment.”He also denounced home secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, telling peers: “It is not a solution – it is a mistake. It will be a failure.”The Archbishop condemned the £120m Rwanda...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy