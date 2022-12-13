ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville man missing after going hiking 11 days ago

By Cameron Kiszla
 2 days ago

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Victorville man who has not been seen for 11 days.

Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria, also identified in some reports as Hugo Oliver Santamaria , went hiking on Dec. 2 and has not been heard from since, the SBSD said in a news release .

Moralessantamaria, 36, who has also been identified as is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has green and pink hair, brown eyes and a short brown beard and mustache.

He drives a white Nissan Murano with California license plate number 6TFA280.

The search for Moralessantamaria is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Foyil with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or SBSD Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at wetip.com .

