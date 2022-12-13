ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Argentina make two changes for World Cup semi-final with Croatia

By Ben Burrows
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q02h5_0jhBM6hD00

Argentina have made two changes and switched back to a four-man defence for their World Cup semi-final with Croatia .

Midfielder Leandro Paredes is brought back into the side in place of defender Lisandro Martinez as boss Lionel Scaloni reverts to the 4-4-2 he has deployed for much of the tournament in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Tagliafico starts at left-back in place of the suspended Marcos Acuna while Nahuel Molina remains on the opposite side of the defence with fellow right back Gonzalo Montiel also banned.

Captain Lionel Messi starts as he bids to add the one trophy still to elude him to his glittering collection.

For Croatia, Zlatko Dalic has opted for an unchanged side from the one that saw off Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals with Mario Pasalic again given the nod in the front three.

Luka Modric, playing at what will surely be his final World Cup, leads the side from the centre of midfield.

Argentina vs Croatia confirmed teams

ArgentinaI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; E Fernandez, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Morocco prepare for third-place play-off

Croatia and Morocco provide the prelude to Sunday’s final with the third-place play-off in Qatar.Meanwhile, France have been hit by a sickness bug ahead of their bid to defend their 2018 title against Argentina.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead from the final two days at the World Cup.Illness affecting France’s final plansCentre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are the two latest players to have reportedly been affected by illness inside the France camp.Midfielder Adrien Rabiot was absent for Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco, while Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman have also been unwell.Les Bleus...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Qatar World Cup: great tournament, wrong place

Shortly before Australia unexpectedly beat Denmark in a compelling match, a Qatari official was asked about migrant worker deaths in the lead-up to the World Cup. It was admitted that between 400 and 500 may have died working on infrastructure projects during that period. The actual figure could be far higher and may never be known. Notoriously, the Qatari authorities have not bothered to do the work necessary to come up with an exact number.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare for showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France

Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday. Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals. France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his...
The Independent

Voices: Whatever happens on Sunday, it will be the start of football’s grim new era

Sport, like gold, is an unreactive element. It cannot be alloyed, compounded or diluted. At its most luminescent moments, its dazzling brilliance outshines its many imperfections.Sunday’s grandstand moment is 12 years in the making and the World Cup’s organisers already know they have got precisely what they wanted. They could scarcely have hoped for more. If Lionel Messi wins, arguably the greatest football fairytale of them all will be complete. If he does not, well, there’s always Kylian Mbappe. Both men, of course, are directly on the payroll of the Qatari state – Monsieur Mbappe to the tune of...
The Independent

Argentina vs France prediction and odds: How will World Cup final play out?

France look to defend the World Cup against Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final.The Albiceleste had too much for Croatia while Didier Deschamps’ side suffered a scare before edging past Morocco.Les Bleus are already meticulously planning how to keep Lionel Messi quiet, which could represent the path to victory and a third world crown, according to Antoine Griezmann.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have seen practically all of their matches at this World Cup. We have seen Argentina play, we know how they play. They are a difficult team to play and...
The Independent

Argentina vs France live stream: How to watch World Cup final online and on TV

Argentina play France in the World Cup final with two of the game’s biggest names in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe facing off.After defeating Morocco in the semi-finals, Didier Deschamps’ side can now create history and secure immortal status by defending the title they won four years ago in Russia in 2018.But there is a sense of destiny surrounding Messi and the Albiceleste’s run to the final in Qatar following a impressive win over Croatia, with Antoine Griezmann aware of the challenge that faces Les Bleus.“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.” Griezmann said. “We have...
The Independent

Lukashenko lashes out at officials because Belarus failed to reach Qatar World Cup finals

The president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko has publicly criticised senior officials for the country failing to reach the World Cup finals.A televised meeting saw him berating Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk, Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Lutsky, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko and the President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko, because Belarus were not at the finals.Footage showed the president personally attacking Mr Kovalchuk on the lack of a Belarusian team at the World Cup in Qatar.He said: “The World Cup is on. Sergei Mikhailovich, I somehow didn’t spot our football players...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy