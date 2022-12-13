ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr Fauci responds to Elon Musk Twitter threats: ‘I don’t pay any attention to him’

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Anthony Fauci has responded to a tweet from new Twitter CEO Elon Musk , which the White House labelled “dangerous” and “disgusting”.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Mr Musk wrote over the weekend, a tweet that has been “liked” over 1.2 million times.

However, his controversial message has not appeared to worry Dr Fauci.

“I don’t respond to him, I don’t pay any attention to him, because that’s merely a distraction,” the most senior health official in the US said.

“There’s no value adding to that... it doesn’t help anything.”

Comments / 30

Marcus Chavez
3d ago

yea dude is 1 of the elite now with how much money he made from deals with his labs all over the world. why would he care, he made money while everyone suffered, I'd ignore it too if it was going to try and change any of that

Darwin Niles
1d ago

Trust me Fauci will be doing alot of explaining to Congress.And hopefully the World will want some answers from him also.

Maryam Al Fayed
16h ago

It's having an attitude like that that makes me appreciate Dr Fauci and everything that he has done for this country!!! .. After having to stand there and listen to Trump's nonsense that man has a whole lot of heart and was the right choice for the job! 🤔🇺🇲🤔

The Independent

