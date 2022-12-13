Dr Fauci responds to Elon Musk Twitter threats: ‘I don’t pay any attention to him’

Anthony Fauci has responded to a tweet from new Twitter CEO Elon Musk , which the White House labelled “dangerous” and “disgusting”.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Mr Musk wrote over the weekend, a tweet that has been “liked” over 1.2 million times.

However, his controversial message has not appeared to worry Dr Fauci.

“I don’t respond to him, I don’t pay any attention to him, because that’s merely a distraction,” the most senior health official in the US said.

“There’s no value adding to that... it doesn’t help anything.”

