ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fun facts about Taylor Swift on her 33rd birthday

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDHVz_0jhBLzgM00

Fans have been wishing Taylor Swift a happy birthday as she turns 33 on Tuesday, December 13.

News has recently surfaced that the award-winning singer-songwriter is trying her hand at film, making her directorial debut with an original script.

As the country-turned-pop singer celebrates her birthday, this video looks at five fun facts about the star.

While Swifties are among the most passionate fandoms in the music sphere, even some of her biggest admirers may not know some of these titbits.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into their domestic life. On Friday, November 25, Alwyn shared a shot on his Instagram Stories of what looks like his ankle and a black and white kitty cat snuggled up to it. The cat reportedly belongs to Taylor Swift and his name is Benjamin.
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
iheart.com

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Make Forbes’ Most Powerful Women List

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé have been included in Forbes’ 2022 ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list. The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed at #1. Kamala Harris was #3 and Oprah #24 on the list.
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
The Independent

Meghan Markle jokes about only wish for wedding day: ‘All I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reflected on their royal wedding, with the Duchess of Sussex joking about her one wish for her big day.In the fourth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, the couple spoke about their 2018 nuptials. During the episode, Meghan recalled that she wasn’t nearly as nervous as she expected to be, before poking fun at the three things she wanted on her wedding day.“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space. I don’t know how I was so calm,” she said....
The Independent

William shares message on ‘togetherness’ hours after bombshell new Harry and Meghan claims OLD

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” tonight at a carol concert, just hours after bombshell claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary. The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy. Laughing and joking with...
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky Birthday Party Photos Going Viral

This was a big week for Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday. Gretzky doesn't actually turn 34 until Monday, but with the help of her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, Gretzky rang in the occasion with a "Studio 34" party. Johnson paid tribute...
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.
New York Post

Taylor Swift to make feature directorial debut for original script

Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut with her own original script, Variety reported. The singer-songwriter has signed with Searchlight Pictures — the Oscar-winning studio behind “The Menu” and “The Shape of Water” — to direct her own full-length film. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.  Details like the plot and cast are highly guarded as Swifties are sure to begin hunting for clues — as they often do. Swift...
The Independent

Harry chose to leave royalty behind – blaming Meghan always had an ulterior motive

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series has continued to set the record straight. For years, large swathes of the British media have formed their own stance on what led the pair to quit as senior royals and move to the United States. Coined “Megxit”, the couple’s move to live a more independent life was instantly positioned as solely Meghan’s doing. In this version of events, Prince Harry had been strong-armed into leaving behind his family and a way of life he loved by his “controlling” American wife. Because it couldn’t possibly have been of his own accord.Harry and Meghan, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Aimee Mann to The Kinks and Bob Dylan

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s friend makes new allegations about Palace in trailer

A friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that the Palace used the Duchess as a ‘scapegoat’ to deflect away from negative press about other royals.In a new trailer for the Duke and Duchess’ Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Lucy Fraser shares her understanding of events during the couple’s time as senior royals.“Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace,” Fraser claims in the clip, released on Wednesday afternoon (14 December). “And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.” The trailer then shows Meghan, who offers...
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy

We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals private texts from Beyonce telling her she’d break ‘curses’

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”In 2021, Markle...
The Independent

The Independent

979K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy