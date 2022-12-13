Read full article on original website
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
This Stunning Town Has Been Named The Most Beautiful In New Jersey
The hits just keep on coming for one town in the Garden State. This time around, it's been named the most beautiful small town in New Jersey by a major publication. Now, this town is no stranger to getting honors. As a matter of fact, the only time there is any true surprise, it's when this town doesn't get an honor.
Survey says this is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas song
Ok, maybe you’re sick of Christmas music with as early as they start playing it, or maybe you’re like me and can’t get enough of it. But what Christmas songs are you listening to? That’s what a recent survey set out to find: what is the favorite Christmas song in each state?
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?
Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
Unique gifts that scream NJ at this cool store in Morristown
If you're looking for something really different as a last minute holiday gift and you have some hardcore Jersey girls or guys on your list, how about a gift that not only helps our home state but pays tribute at the same time?. There's a shop called Just Jersey in...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
This Disgusting Ice Cream Flavor May Hit Shelves In New Jersey Soon
Well, this may be one of the gnarliest ice cream flavors I've ever heard of, and thanks to a company in New York we could see it soon here in New Jersey. I'm not really one to ever complain about a new flavor of ice cream and seeing how New Jersey is an ice cream lovers' playground I feel kind of bad about it.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?. I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise. Here are a few ideas to help you plan the...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Really? – This could be NJ’s official state beverage
New Jersey has an official state bird (Goldfinch,) a state tree (Northern Red Oak,) even an official state dirt and dinosaur (Hadrosaurus foulkii and Downers soil). New Jersey does not, however, have an official state beverage. That may be changing. A group of fourth graders from Cinnaminson Township is advocating...
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
NJ hidden gems: 12 spots visitors, even locals might not know
As a resident of the great state of New Jersey, I often hear the same complaints from out-of-towners: it's too crowded, it's too industrial, it's just a suburb of New York City. But I'm here to tell you that there's so much more to the Garden State than meets the...
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
Weird but delicious food combinations people in NJ are eating
Cap'n Crunch with brussels sprouts. Yup, that's a thing. And it's actually very tasty. Had dinner with some friends and colleagues at The Butcher's Block in Long Branch this past Tuesday night. First of all, as a New Jersey small, family business, this is a must on your list. Secondly,...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
