Winery launches airline with mid-flight tastings at 18,000ft

A brand new flight experience has just launched in New Zealand - and it’s for wine lovers only.

New Zealand wine company Invivo has created its first ever wine flight from Auckland to Queenstown, launching on 31 January.

The Invivo Air Saab 340 flight will take place overnight, 18,000ft in the air, and will be the first winery airline to ever take to the skies. A typical flight from Auckland to Queenstown takes almost two hours.

Passengers on the flight will take part in a guided eight-step wine tasting led by Invivo co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, featuring Sauvignon Blanc, rosé, Pinot Noir and more.

There will also be a selection of snack pairings to complement the tipples, and the drinks will feature the brand’s celebrity lines, including Sarah Jessica Parker wines and Graham Norton wines.

For those that don’t drink, there will also be low and no-alcohol options, and the flight will play tunes throughout from its curated playlist.

But the fun isn’t only on the flight itself. When guests arrive in Central Otago, they will be taken to the ‘Legend’s Terrace’, one of Invivo’s oldest vineyards, where a wine tour and tasting awaits.

In the evening, there will be a dinner in Queenstown with a four-course meal and wine pairings, before guests will stay overnight at Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa.

Tickets go live on Thursday 15 December at 8pm, starting at $1,149 NZD (£597) on Invivoair’s website. A ticket includes the return flight, vineyard visit, winemaker’s dinner and all other meals, and one night at the Hilton.

Co-founder Rob Cameron said: “Invivo Air is the world’s first winery airline and we’re looking forward to guiding our guests through the ultimate wine lovers experience.”