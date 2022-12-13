ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
CoinDesk

SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Companies

According to a report by Reuters, Goldman Sachs intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency firms. This comes following the collapse of the FTX exchange, which had a negative impact on the industry. Mathew McDermott, the head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs,...
US News and World Report

China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Reuters

U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to propose some of the biggest changes to American equity market structure in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.
kalkinemedia.com

Crypto Wire: Goldman Goes Shopping

Hello, Welcome to the first edition of Reuters Crypto Wire, our weekly round-up of the tumultuous world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. We’ll explain what you need to know about the week’s biggest stories, plus I'll recommend some essential reading. Goldman Goes Shopping The cryptocurrency market is floundering...
US News and World Report

Slowing Crypto Startup Funding May Still Surpass 2021 Record - Pitchbook

(Reuters) - Total funding at crypto startups this year is set to exceed investments in 2021, research firm Pitchbook said on Thursday though the pace of capital deployment is slowing as a series of crypto blowups sapped private equity investment appetite. Crypto projects globally attracted $19.9 billion in venture capital...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy