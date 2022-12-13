Read full article on original website
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
CoinDesk
SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
dailyhodl.com
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to propose some of the biggest changes to American equity market structure in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.
Some 401(k) Plans Starting to Offer Option of Putting Retirement Money Into Cryptocurrency
While many employers and regulators remain cautious, some 401(k) plans are starting to offer the option of putting retirement money into cryptocurrency, writes Anne Tergesen for The Wall Street Journal. Around 24,500 401(k) plans administered by Fidelity Investments began offering bitcoin in their investment menus this fall. Employees can put...
kalkinemedia.com
SEC New Guidance on Exposure and Risks to Crypto Market
SEC New Guidance on Exposure and Risks to Crypto Market
US News and World Report
Slowing Crypto Startup Funding May Still Surpass 2021 Record - Pitchbook
(Reuters) - Total funding at crypto startups this year is set to exceed investments in 2021, research firm Pitchbook said on Thursday though the pace of capital deployment is slowing as a series of crypto blowups sapped private equity investment appetite. Crypto projects globally attracted $19.9 billion in venture capital...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
CoinDesk
decrypt.co
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
