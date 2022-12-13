We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’ve lived in New York City, visited a friend there, or just seen pictures of it, you likely know the rental market there is… tough. Spaces that wouldn’t ordinarily suffice for one human, let alone two, in other places are considered luxurious by NYC standards, particularly if an apartment has more than one room. Take Brendan Dugan and Kiersten Krog‘s place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, for example. The apartment is only 450 square feet, but it’s actually considered a two bedroom, thanks to the two tiny rooms connected to the main living space. Since the couple only had so much space to work with, they decided to turn the second little bedroom into a “library,” which houses a good chunk of Krog’s book collection and functions as a reading, relaxing, and working space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO