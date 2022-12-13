Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, Virginia
Another Crumbl Cookies location is headed to the region, and this one will call Bristol, Virginia home. Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the upcoming addition over social media. He says the new Crumbl Cookies will be located at Exit 7 near Walmart and Sam’s Club. No official opening date has...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
wjhl.com
'Southern Gap Winter Jam' raising money for new amphitheater
'Southern Gap Winter Jam' raising money for new amphitheater
Longtime CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates retiring soon
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chief executive officer of one of the region’s largest medical providers has announced his retirement. Richard Panek has been with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for 26 years after starting with the company in March 1997. “I think it’s been a great experience,” Panek told News Channel 11. “The […]
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
wjhl.com
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer
WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators.
$1.3M bid awarded to construction company for Kingsport bike pump track
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a construction bid to build the Kingsport Pump Track. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the board awarded the construction bid to GRC Construction. The company’s bid was nearly $1.3 million, according to a release from the city. City officials state that the pump track […]
Pikeville, Kentucky Psychiatrist Charged With Trafficking Heroin
PIKEVILLE, KY. – A Psychiatrist’s office in Pikeville, Kentucky, was being searched by the sheriff’s office earlier on Thursday, which led to an arrest. The office being searched is that of Dr. Jason N. Stamper, a psychiatrist in Pikeville, Kentucky, and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical
cardinalnews.org
Landlords sue to break contract with Bristol Women’s Health clinic after learning it performs abortions
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. The owners of the building that houses a Bristol abortion clinic that has attracted international attention since it opened this summer have sued to have the lease terminated, saying they were deceived about the property’s intended use.
Crash closes I-81 N lane in Sullivan County
Update: As of 8:15 p.m., traffic in the area was clear and TDOT removed the crash listing. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash in Sullivan County closed a northbound lane of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. According to a listing with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic tracker, a crash reported at 6:42 […]
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday. According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, […]
Helicopter brings Santa and gift cards to Northeast Tennessee children
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Claus got an early start to visiting the children of Northeast Tennessee, but he left the sleigh at home and took to the skies in a new ride. Children at Rise Up! in Johnson City changed “Santa” as a helicopter piloted by Alan Bracken from the Inside Track WOW […]
wjhl.com
Christmas in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, previews all of the Christmas events coming up in downtown Kingsport!. For more information go to christmasinkingsport.com.
wjhl.com
Downtown Marion Holiday Event
(WJHL) Ken Heath from the Town of Marion tells us about some upcoming holiday events including a holiday market and a movie event. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
