Lebanon, VA

supertalk929.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, Virginia

Another Crumbl Cookies location is headed to the region, and this one will call Bristol, Virginia home. Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the upcoming addition over social media. He says the new Crumbl Cookies will be located at Exit 7 near Walmart and Sam’s Club. No official opening date has...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

'Southern Gap Winter Jam' raising money for new amphitheater

‘Southern Gap Winter Jam’ raising money for new amphitheater. 'Southern Gap Winter Jam' raising money for new amphitheater. The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment to our country. The Bachman Bernard Family is proud to present the Daily Pledge from our local schools. ‘Catfish Killer’:...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Longtime CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates retiring soon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chief executive officer of one of the region’s largest medical providers has announced his retirement. Richard Panek has been with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for 26 years after starting with the company in March 1997. “I think it’s been a great experience,” Panek told News Channel 11. “The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer

WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

$1.3M bid awarded to construction company for Kingsport bike pump track

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a construction bid to build the Kingsport Pump Track. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the board awarded the construction bid to GRC Construction. The company’s bid was nearly $1.3 million, according to a release from the city. City officials state that the pump track […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Crash closes I-81 N lane in Sullivan County

Update: As of 8:15 p.m., traffic in the area was clear and TDOT removed the crash listing. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multivehicle crash in Sullivan County closed a northbound lane of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. According to a listing with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic tracker, a crash reported at 6:42 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday. According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Christmas in downtown Kingsport

Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, previews all of the Christmas events coming up in downtown Kingsport!. For more information go to christmasinkingsport.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Marion Holiday Event

(WJHL) Ken Heath from the Town of Marion tells us about some upcoming holiday events including a holiday market and a movie event. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
MARION, VA

