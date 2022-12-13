Read full article on original website
laduenews.com
Simply Delicious in downtown St. Louis is a new dining destination for breakfast, lunch and brunch
Simply Delicious, which debuted in August in downtown St. Louis, is a new daytime dining destination featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch fare in a casual setting. The concept comes from Brandi and Brittany Artis, who are also co-owners of 4 Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry. Simply Delicious originated in Brandi Artis’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where she established it as her catering brand in 2010. She previously operated the company in Chicago as a pop-up taco bar. With the new brick-and-mortar space, Simply Delicious now has a permanent home.
FOX2now.com
Wine Down Wednesday: We try sabering
ST. LOUIS – You may have seen someone take a saber to a wine bottle, breaking off the top. Well, we try that today with advanced sommelier Wanda Cole-Nicholson! Wanda also recommends the best bubbly to kick off the new year!
FOX2now.com
Give the Gift of Sleep from Mattress Direct, the Official Sponsor of the St. Louis Ambush
ST. LOUIS — Want to kick your sleep quality into high gear? Visit any of the 14 area locations of Mattress Direct. The St. Louis Ambush soccer team sleeps on mattresses from Mattress Direct, which is an official sponsor of the team. Athletes need to hit their REM sleep cycles, and so do all of us! Give the gift of a great night’s sleep! Plus, if you attend an Ambush game, you can bring in your ticket to save money on a pillow. They are out to give you the best night’s sleep for the best deal!
FOX2now.com
Eat, drink and be Merry fundraiser
The Eat, Drink, and Be Merry fundraiser will support and celebrate the businesses helped by the Neighborhood Innovation Center in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis this week. Eat, drink and be Merry fundraiser. The Eat, Drink, and Be Merry fundraiser will support and celebrate the businesses helped by...
FOX2now.com
What You Are Doing About It: Heros Blood Drive, Cats and Yoga, and Doomsday 5K
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What You Are Doing About It: Heros Blood Drive, Cats …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. SSM Health works to protect children in St. Louis …. SSM...
FOX2now.com
The Armory STL is the area’s newest party and play venue
ST. LOUIS – The Armory STL is six acres of space that can be used as a party venue, a bar, or a movie theater. It sits on Market Street, just across from The City Foundry. This Friday, you will want to check out this place because the doors are opening, and we are ready to party! Plus, The Armory STL is holding a New Year’s Eve party, so get a preview of what to expect this Friday!
STL Armory to open doors for the first time Friday
ST. LOUIS — A much-anticipated entertainment center is set to open Friday in Midtown. Armory STL will welcome the public for the first time with its "First Friday" event, which runs from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and features food, drinks, games and live music. The center, which is calling itself...
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: 16-year-old John Hercules lost almost 70lbs with the help of Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — 16-year-old John Hercules reached out to Charles D'Angelo earlier this year with the goal of losing weight. At a very young age, John's brother passed away. This lead him to turn to food as a coping mechanism in the years that followed. "Over time, as I...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Having hope in the midst of the mess
Hope is not about the absence of chaos, but a peace in the midst of it. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Having hope in …. Hope is not about the absence of chaos, but a peace in the midst of it. Experience Real Estate Partners. Experience Real Estate Partners speaks...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
FOX2now.com
The Face and The Body a Behind the Scenes Look at the Successful MedSpa!
ST. LOUIS — It’s a big step from doing manicures, pedicures, and hair to offering MedSpa services. The face and the body did it with ease and grace! Their experts are trained and medically supervised, to you can rest assured you will get the treatment you need! We talk with owner Jennah Purk about her business and her commitment to excellence. Plus, you don’t want to miss their holiday deal. Spend $100 at any of their 6 locally owned locations and you get $25 dollars to spend on yourself – that’s the best kind of self care!
feastmagazine.com
5 must-try grown-up grilled cheeses in STL
As a kid, two slices of Kraft American cheese melted between white bread was enough to satisfy the hankering for a good grilled cheese. As an adult, you may be looking for that same comfort food, but with elevated flavors and ingredients. Check out these five St. Louis restaurants that are offering next-level grilled cheese sandwiches.
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
FOX2now.com
WintrMarkt will shine on the Delmar Divine this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Last minute gifts can be found this weekend at the Women’s Creative WintrMarkt this Saturday and Sunday at the Delmar Divine located at 5001 Delmar Blvd. Support local, women-owned businesses and find those one-of-a-kind gifts! The WintrMarkt is open both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New indoor slide park opens in Chesterfield
Many families packed the new indoor slide park in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
KSDK
Critically acclaimed Tower Grove restaurant goes dark
Sno opened back in August by chefs Tony Nguyen and his wife Jessica. Right now, it's unclear if the restaurant is closing permanently or temporarily.
FOX2now.com
Jurassic World Live Tour Roars to the Enterprise Center for 3 days
ST. LOUIS — Get up close and personal with this really fun show for the whole family. It’s the Jurassic World Live Tour. Today we really got a behind-the-scenes look at the dinosaurs. Hear from one woman who operates the dinosaur, “Jeanie,” on the tour. It’s a tough job, and you won’t believe how these puppeteers make these dinos come to life!
KMOV
Will St. Louis have a white Christmas?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The last time we had a White Christmas in St. Louis was 2017. Meteorologists usually define a white Christmas as having 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning. So, it can be a white Christmas without actually snowing on the holiday. That’s what happened back in 2017 with snow falling on December 23-24 and staying on the ground through Christmas.
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
