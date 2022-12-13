2022 record: 91-42 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Can UIW stop NDSU’s power-run game? That is the No. 1 question going into this game. The Cardinals will get their points. While NDSU is playing its best defensive football of the year and has a talented and experienced secondary that is No. 4 in FCS passing defense, QB Lindsey Scott Jr. and WRs Darion Chafin and Taylor Grimes have been too dominant to completely slow down. The best way to attack the Bison defense is to spread them out, have multiple weapons on the outside, a mobile QB, and still possess the threat to run. UIW’s passing offense gets the love, but it is No. 15 in rushing offense. Marcus Cooper has run for 1,324 yards and 12 TDs.

