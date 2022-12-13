Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: Semifinal Predictions
2022 record: 91-42 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Can UIW stop NDSU’s power-run game? That is the No. 1 question going into this game. The Cardinals will get their points. While NDSU is playing its best defensive football of the year and has a talented and experienced secondary that is No. 4 in FCS passing defense, QB Lindsey Scott Jr. and WRs Darion Chafin and Taylor Grimes have been too dominant to completely slow down. The best way to attack the Bison defense is to spread them out, have multiple weapons on the outside, a mobile QB, and still possess the threat to run. UIW’s passing offense gets the love, but it is No. 15 in rushing offense. Marcus Cooper has run for 1,324 yards and 12 TDs.
herosports.com
FCS Playoffs: No. 7 Incarnate Word at No. 3 North Dakota State Preview
Incarnate Word, winner of the highest-scoring FCS playoff game ever (66-63 at Sacramento State in the quarterfinals) takes its show on the road once again when it attempts to knock off North Dakota State Friday night. The 6 p.m. CT kickoff will be televised on ESPN2 and will start a historic game deciding whether NDSU returns to Frisco one win away from its tenth national championship since 2011.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
247Sports
BRR Megapod: Samford and Incarnate Word
Ross and Trevor take on all topics on a short week. Ross takes a quick look at NDSU hoops then the boys take on the tough topics from NDSU's win over Samford and their Friday Night Lights matchup with Incarnate Word. Presented by Gateway Chevrolet.
KSAT 12
UIW names new head football coach
SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete. He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cody Mauch Previews His Final Game In The Fargodome!
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison senior offensive lineman Cody Mauch. They recapped defeating Samford in the quarterfinals, previewed the Incarnate Word semifinals game, and how he's approaching his final game at the Fargodome.
foxsanantonio.com
Make your Statements: Boerne, Poth play for UIL Football Titles
The San Antonio Area hasn't had a state football champion since 2010, when both Steele and Falls City captured titles. Two good chances, however, to break that streak this week. Here's more.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
740thefan.com
9:00 a.m. UPDATE: I-94 re-opens in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol re-opened Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The interstate was closed all night, Tuesday into Wednesday, due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and...
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
kvrr.com
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Multi-vehicle pileup near Moorhead shuts down west-bound traffic on I-94
(Moorhead, MN) -- A portion of I-94 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash outside of Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says more than a dozen vehicles, including many semi's, were included in a pileup located by exit 15 near Downer. Authorities say no injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have closed westbound I-94 while the pileup is being cleared.
Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
Comments / 0