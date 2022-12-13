Read full article on original website
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
fox8live.com
Teacher disarms 12-year-old boy who allegedly fired gun in class
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina middle school teacher says more needs to be done after she was forced to disarm a 12-year-old student who allegedly shot a gun in her classroom. It’s a teacher’s worst fear: a student with a gun inside a classroom. For Lynn Guilliams, a...
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Tammany Parish (St.Tammany Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in St.Tammany Parish on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 190 and Hoover Drive. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stated that A car struck a school bus.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
NOLA.com
61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police
A 61-year-old man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Airline Highway in LaPlace Monday night, according to State Police. The victim was identified as James Clifford Morrison Jr., of LaPlace. The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Airline near the intersection of Belle Point Boulevard (map), said Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for the State Police.
Laplace man struck, killed by car while trying to cross Airline Highway, LSP says
A man is dead after Louisiana State Police say he was struck by a car while trying to cross a St. John the Baptist Parish highway Monday evening.
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
WDSU
St. Bernard sheriff reports injuries, road closures after tornado in Arabi
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is assessing tornado damage in Arabi Wednesday. This is the second time the area has been hit by a tornado this year. The first tornado destroyed homes on March 22. In Wednesday's tornado, widespread damage was reported to several homes.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
fox8live.com
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens. The discussion...
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
fox8live.com
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans and in the city of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish are reeling after being struck by two tornadoes in less than a year. Arabi was first devastated by the strongest tornado in New Orleans history in March of...
fox8live.com
Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
St. Bernard Parish residents concerned port expansion could have serious consequences
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced plans to move forward with a $1.8 billion port expansion in Violet, located in St. Bernard Parish. Neighbors, like Janet Perez, don't think Violet is the best option for the port's expansion.
