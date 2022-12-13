ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police

A 61-year-old man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Airline Highway in LaPlace Monday night, according to State Police. The victim was identified as James Clifford Morrison Jr., of LaPlace. The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Airline near the intersection of Belle Point Boulevard (map), said Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for the State Police.
LAPLACE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans and in the city of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish are reeling after being struck by two tornadoes in less than a year. Arabi was first devastated by the strongest tornado in New Orleans history in March of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950.
LOUISIANA STATE

