crawfordcountynow.com
Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield
MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back
NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays
OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
goodmorningamerica.com
Heath High School shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith writes to future survivors
Missy Jenkins Smith was paralyzed in the 1997 shooting at Heath High School. She received thousands of letters from people around the world, which she says reminded her she wasn’t alone.
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus
A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
