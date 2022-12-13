NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO