Thornville, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield

MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back

NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...
NELSONVILLE, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays

OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus

A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development

ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH

