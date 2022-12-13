Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall NHS facing 'unbelievable pressure'
A man from Devon who had to wait more than 13 hours for an ambulance says the NHS is under "unbelievable pressure". Paramedics were called when Geoff Clapp, of East Prawle in the South Hams, suffered a suspected blood clot on the lungs in September. Mr Clapp said he had...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
BBC
Dorset boy in coma after strep A misdiagnosis, family says
A one-year-old boy nearly died after doctors failed to spot a severe strep A infection, his family has said. Paul Silva, from West Parley, Dorset, said his son Joseph was diagnosed with less serious conditions by both a GP and Bournemouth Hospital in November. However the boy was later placed...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Strep A links investigated after child's death in Powys
Links with the invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) are being investigated after the death of a child in Powys, health experts have said. Public Health Wales is working with local health officials and the council following a possible link to a "very rare complication" of the disease. PHW's Dr...
Record delays in A&E as NHS warned over Strep A pressures
Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as almost one third of patients more than four hours to be seen, new data shows.The number of patients seen within four hours in A&E dropped to 68.9 percent in November, the lowest since records began. Meanwhile, the number of people waiting for NHS care hit a new high of 7.2 million in October, up from 7.1 million the previous month. The figures come as NHS England sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday. Experts have warned the NHS is “bursting...
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
One in seven ambulance patients still waiting over an hour for A&E handover
Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level...
Thousands of ambulance workers vote to join NHS strikes before Christmas
THOUSANDS of ambulance workers have voted to go on strike before Christmas, it's been announced. Ambulance staff will strike just one day after nurses on December 21, in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions have announced. Ambulance crews working for services in London, Yorkshire, the North...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS
Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history. Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government could give. The minister has had calls...
BBC
Funding boost to crack Bristol hospital bed-blocking crisis
Health leaders have been given millions of pounds to help ease "harmful" hospital bed-blocking. The new local health authority board of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will share £11.5m of government funding. Hospital wards are currently busy with patients who are well enough to leave. The cash will...
BBC
Warning community pharmacies at risk of closure due to funding problems
Some of Northern Ireland's community pharmacies could be at risk of closing, a representative group has said. Community Pharmacy NI, which represents more than 500 pharmacies, said Health Department funding was not viable. It follows a rise in demand for antibiotics for strep A and reports of low supplies in...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Comments / 0