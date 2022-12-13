Read full article on original website
Related
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
An oil spill in a creek in northeast Kansas this week is the largest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Detroit News
Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek
The Keystone oil pipeline system, a major conduit linking Canada to the US Gulf Coast, was shut down after crude leaked into a creek in Kansas. The incident occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Steele City, Nebraska, pipeline owner TC Energy Corp. said Thursday in a statement. US crude futures soared as much as 4.4% on expectations of tighter supplies.
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
WMTW
Fact checking Maine's first in the nation fossil fuel divestment law
When Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who's steered the state to combat climate change, signed a bill into law requiring Maine to divest public funds from fossil fuel stocks in June 2021, Maine became the first state in the country to mandate that divestment through legislation. Rep. Maggie O’Neil, 33,...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case
The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says
Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
US News and World Report
A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills
(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed
A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. The Delaware River Basin Commission...
Keystone Pipeline Spills Thousands of Barrels of Oil in Small Kansas Creek
Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are shaking their heads, after Canada's TC Energy spilled over 14,000 barrels of oil into a small Kansas creek from the infamous Keystone Pipeline. The cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak in Kansas remains unknown, but it's one of the largest crude oil spills in the U.S. in almost 10 years.
Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed […]
forkast.news
U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions
U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism among some lawmakers that the large amount of electricity used to verify transactions on proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Comments / 0