Read full article on original website
Related
Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories
In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims. Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
grid.news
Kari Lake’s lawsuit is a collision between election denialism and GOP strategies on early voting, election security
Kari Lake, despite losing her bid for Arizona governor with 49 percent of the vote, refuses to concede. She also has not stopped questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Lake filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Dec. 9 asking for the state...
Here are all the GOP legal challenges to Arizona’s election results
Most unsuccessful Arizona statewide Republican nominees formally contested their opponents’ certified victories, pushing vast allegations to argue votes should be set aside or adjusted that would flip the outcomes. State and county election officials insist no voter was disenfranchised, finishing the certification process last week in accordance with a statutory timeline that began a five-day window when […]
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
KTAR.com
Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan
PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
roselawgroupreporter.com
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
Observers suspect that the usual strategy of talking up voter fraud to justify voter ID laws was dragged down by election deniers elsewhere on the ballot. (This article was originally published by Bolts, which covers local politics and policy around voting rights and criminal justice, and is republished with permission.)
KGUN 9
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
Kari Lake's legal challenge to Katie Hobbs' victory could drag on beyond Hobbs' swearing-in as governor
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will be sworn in as Arizona's next governor in 20 days. Kari Lake's court fight to overturn Hobbs' victory could continue at least that long -- and perhaps beyond the Jan. 2 oath of office ceremony. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday penciled...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
kjzz.org
Latino voters turned out for the 2022 midterms and helped swing big races
Prior to last month’s midterm elections, there was a lot of conversation about how Latino voters would cast their ballots, both here in Arizona and around the country. Much of the discussion centered around data and results that suggested that demographic was starting to move — even if just a little — away from Democrats and to Republicans.
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs appears ready to side with school districts in suit seeking money
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs appears ready to side with school districts in their legal fight with Arizona leaders over whether they were illegally denied money. A trial is set next month as districts allege they have been shorted more than $6 billion they have needed to maintain classrooms and build new schools.
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Standard Deductions and Key Tax Changes
Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue would like to inform taxpayers of the tax year 2022 annual adjustments for Arizona standard deductions, new tax credits, and the reduced tax rate for small business income tax. Tax year 2022 adjustments generally are used on tax returns filed in 2023. Due...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs to stop future work on storage container wall at southern border, including in Yuma County
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border. "It's not our land to put things on,'' Gov.-Elect Hobbs told Capitol Media Services. She said this isn't just a matter of the state...
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 outbreak is among worst in U.S., but not as bad as last winter
Arizona’s health department reported 11,550 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s a decrease from last week, but the state's outbreak remains among the worst in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, as of last week, Arizona was seeing more COVID-19 infections...
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
Department of Justice accuses Arizona health firm of $50 million fraud scheme
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a $50 million false claims act against a chiropractor and his Modern Vascular and affiliated businesses in metro Phoenix and other cities across the country.
Comments / 0