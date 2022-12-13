ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories

In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims.  Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

Here are all the GOP legal challenges to Arizona’s election results

Most unsuccessful Arizona statewide Republican nominees formally contested their opponents’ certified victories, pushing vast allegations to argue votes should be set aside or adjusted that would flip the outcomes.  State and county election officials insist no voter was disenfranchised, finishing the certification process last week in accordance with a statutory timeline that began a five-day window when […]
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan

PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

Observers suspect that the usual strategy of talking up voter fraud to justify voter ID laws was dragged down by election deniers elsewhere on the ballot. (This article was originally published by Bolts, which covers local politics and policy around voting rights and criminal justice, and is republished with permission.)
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says

PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification

Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Latino voters turned out for the 2022 midterms and helped swing big races

Prior to last month’s midterm elections, there was a lot of conversation about how Latino voters would cast their ballots, both here in Arizona and around the country. Much of the discussion centered around data and results that suggested that demographic was starting to move — even if just a little — away from Democrats and to Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

2022 Standard Deductions and Key Tax Changes

Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue would like to inform taxpayers of the tax year 2022 annual adjustments for Arizona standard deductions, new tax credits, and the reduced tax rate for small business income tax. Tax year 2022 adjustments generally are used on tax returns filed in 2023. Due...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy