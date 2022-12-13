ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross, CA

Comments

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Deadspin

No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa

After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
The Spun

Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True

Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub

Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella

The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
LOS ANGELES, CA

