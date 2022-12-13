Read full article on original website
Related
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yankees could have 8 potential trade partners for Gleyber Torres, report says
It’s not necessary for the New York Yankees to trade Gleyber Torres. But, shopping the infielder could bring an opportunity to bolster another roster area, if the Yankees feel so inclined to do so. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY reports that it recently talked to...
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Deadspin
No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa
After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
1 big winner emerges from massive Carlos Correa deal
Carlos Correa cashed in with a huge deal from the San Francisco Giants. While Correa definitely scored in a big way with his 13-year, $350 million contract, there is one other big winner: Dansby Swanson. This offseason, there were four top shortstops on the free agent market. Correa got 13...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace
The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True
Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Padres Podcast: Interview with FanGraphs' Dan Szymborski
It’s a new episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” with Sam Levitt! Listen with the audio player below, on the Audacy app, or wherever you get your podcasts! Sam interviews FanGraphs’ writer Dan Szymborski.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Boomer doesn't want to hear any complaints from Yankees or Mets fans about spending money
Boomer Esiason says he better not hear any complaining from Yankees or Mets fans about their franchise not spending enough money this offseason.
Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Angels are one of two likely landing spots for this former two-time All-Star.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
NBC Sports
What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella
The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Comments / 1