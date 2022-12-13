Read full article on original website
Six Pivotal Recruiting Battles That Could Catapult Kentucky's 2023 Class
With just five days until the early signing period opens, Kentucky football finds itself on a positive trajectory. The Wildcats have gotten hot on the recruiting trail, making hard pushes late in the period to try and land some important pieces to the 2023 class, which stands just outside the ...
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Transfer Portal Watch
Transfer season is in full swing as the Kentucky Wildcats look to continue bolstering the football roster for what hopes to be a major bounceback in 2023. Among some of the more notable players UK is recruiting include Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox, Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, NC State quarterback Devin Leary, and Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn, while Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles has already pledged to the Wildcats.
aseaofblue.com
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UCLA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of the No. 13 Wildcats' matchup against No. 16 UCLA this Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Calipari spoke on what he's seen out of the Bruins, the challenges Kentucky will face this weekend and ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal
Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
Report: Prized Kentucky OT Kiyaunta Goodwin Intends to Enter Transfer Portal
Former prized recruit and Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin reportedly has intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals and On3. The entry of the 6-8, 350lb offensive is not official at this point, but it would not be a surprise as many top recruits that don’t see frequent ...
Three Stats That Will End Kentucky Basketball's 2022-23 Season if Not Fixed
Kentucky basketball is set to enter the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday, Dec. 17, with the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Poll and a 7-2 record. There's been plenty of positive surprises, but there's also been some disappointment for coach John Calipari's group midway through the second ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
harlanenterprise.net
Walk-on long snapper Walker Himebauch of Colorado had unique connection to Kentucky
He’s not the highest rated player in Kentucky football’s 2023 recruiting class and not a name that many UK fans probably even knew when he made his commitment to UK. However, long snapper Walker Himebauch might be one of the most important pieces in Mark Stoops’ next recruiting class.
fox56news.com
Woodford County’s Tristan Cook signs with Ball State
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The recruiting process hasn’t been easy for Tristan Cook. Countless camps, campus visits, conversations with coaches, and decisions to make. The Woodford County senior offensive lineman made his decision to attend Ball State final Thursday when he signed his national letter of intent in front of his Yellow Jacket community. For Cook, Ball State was the place that felt right for him because everything was transparent during the process.
Kentucky Girl Scouts kick off cookie season, debut new flavor
Sales will be online only to start with in-person sales picking up on New Year's Day.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
2023 Predictions for Lexington Real Estate
Learn about current trends in Lexington's real estate market.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
