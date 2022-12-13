ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Headlines: Transfer Portal Watch

Transfer season is in full swing as the Kentucky Wildcats look to continue bolstering the football roster for what hopes to be a major bounceback in 2023. Among some of the more notable players UK is recruiting include Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox, Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, NC State quarterback Devin Leary, and Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn, while Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles has already pledged to the Wildcats.
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky

The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal

Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions

Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
Woodford County’s Tristan Cook signs with Ball State

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The recruiting process hasn’t been easy for Tristan Cook. Countless camps, campus visits, conversations with coaches, and decisions to make. The Woodford County senior offensive lineman made his decision to attend Ball State final Thursday when he signed his national letter of intent in front of his Yellow Jacket community. For Cook, Ball State was the place that felt right for him because everything was transparent during the process.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky

Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
