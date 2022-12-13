ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Local teacher faces child pornography charges

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

A Homer-Center School District teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges.

31-year-old Charles Kirkland of Derry Township, Westmoreland County was charged after a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The district attorney's office said Google reported suspected child pornography on a user's account.

State police said some, if not all, of the videos depicted children under 18.

Kirkland was arraigned on Monday and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Kirkland has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 21.

He’s been charged with felony child pornography, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility.

Pittsburgh, PA
