cw34.com
Authorities investigating perceived threat at Fort Pierce Central High School
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School. According to the school district's message to parents, a student said they saw a message in a school restroom that they perceived to be threatening. The district is working with law enforcement...
Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
cw34.com
Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges
cw34.com
Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
cbs12.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
cw34.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
Person injured, person of interest in custody after shooting at Palm Bay home
PALM BAY, Fla. — A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Palm Bay Police Department said. The shooting was reported at a home on Pinewood Drive near Palm Bay Road Northeast and South Babcock Street. Police said a person of interest was taken...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
cw34.com
Water Rescue: Deputy pulls woman from submerged car in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is lucky to be alive after a deputy pulled her from a car after it crashed into a pond in Stuart. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews got the call at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a submerged car in a pond off the Willoughby Glen community entrance.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking
WPBF News 25
Bronze cattle drive sculpture in Okeechobee County getting golden reviews
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The city of Okeechobee is beaming with pride after recently showcasing its new community arts project at Flagler Park called the Bronze Cattle Drive Sculpture. The project is located along State Road 70, which officials said is near the path of cattle drives that came through...
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
2 injured in rollover wreck involving ambulance in Martin County
Two people are recovering in the hospital following a crash involving a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance.
Florida Man “Falls Flat” In Attempts To Escape U.S. Marshals, Deputies
Florida man, Zanja Stinson, was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm. According to deputies, early Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Stinson on his
Clewiston police giving out free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights for residents
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights will be available starting Thursday, December 15, for Clewiston residents. Lighting is “the best crime prevention tool you can have as a homeowner to deter would-be thieves and burglars,” posted the Clewiston Police Department on Facebook. If you are...
veronews.com
Man jailed in undercover drug probe
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed following an undercover drug probe where cocaine was sold to a confidential informant, sheriff’s officials said. Leroy Lijunior White, of the 3900 block of Lincoln Drive, Gifford, was charged with sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $50,000 bond.
