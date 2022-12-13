PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO