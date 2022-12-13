Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
CDC reports 3,500 Americans died from long COVID. But that's only 'scratching the surface,' experts say.
Although health experts say the 'vast majority' of long COVID cases are nonfatal, about 1 in 3 adults report experiencing post COVID symptoms.
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
Our brains can splinter 10 times more easily than polystyrene foam
The human brain is one of our "completely" unsolved organs, with its physiology and biology. It still embodies many mysteries. Soft as cake but very strong at the same time. In light of a new study from Cardiff University, the brain breaks ten times more easily than polystyrene foam. Published...
WBAL Radio
As Dr. Anthony Fauci leaves public service, he fears health misinformation
(NEW YORK) -- After over 50 years working in public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down at the end of the month, though he's not retiring. Fauci told ABC News he wants to do something outside of federal work while he still has the health, vitality and drive to do so.
Healthline
Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Reduce Risk of Common Type of Stroke
High cholesterol is a risk factor for many serious conditions such as heart disease. Many people manage their cholesterol with a class of prescription drugs called statins. A new study reviews whether statins may reduce the risk of certain kinds of stroke. Someone in the United States has a stroke...
CNET
As Child Care Costs Rise, Parents Make Tough Sacrifices
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you ask Brandon Thompson to sum up the child care situation for his family, he needs only two words: "It's brutal." Thompson and his wife,...
MedicalXpress
New noninvasive optical imaging approach for monitoring brain health in traumatic brain injury patients
Prof. Mohammed N. Islam leads a team of researchers who have developed a new cost-effective, portable, non-invasive means of monitoring cerebral, tissue, and organ metabolism and hemodynamics simultaneously. The tool, a noninvasive Super-Continuum Infrared Spectroscopy of Cytochrome C-Oxidase (SCISCCO) system, can aid the early detection of brain injury or neuronal dysfunction and can continually monitor brain health to help guide therapies and treatments for injury.
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
Scientists reveal the role of immune progenitor cells in the repair of inflamed intestinal tissue
The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation...
docwirenews.com
Sickle Cell Trait Associated With Adverse Outcomes Following COVID-19
Some demographic and preexisting medical conditions are associated with adverse outcomes in COVID-19, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD has two copies of hemoglobin beta sickle alleles (rs334-T). Sickle cell trait (SCT) has one rs334-T and one wild-type allele; SCT affects more than 3 million people in the United States and 300 million people worldwide. Largely considered a benign condition, there are associations between SCT and increased risk for adverse outcomes including chronic kidney disease.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
physiciansweekly.com
Albuminuria Testing and Nephrology for Insured US CKD Patients
Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albuminuria must be evaluated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in order to properly stratify risk and decide whether or not a referral to a nephrologist is required. If the eGFR is less than 30 ml/min/1.73m2 or the urine albumin/creatinine ratio is greater than or equal to 300 mg/g, a referral to nephrology is suggested by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes clinical practice guidelines for CKD. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were being closely monitored by their primary care physicians were discovered using a nationwide claims database of US citizens covered by commercial insurance or Medicare Advantage. Researchers looked at how often these individuals visited a nephrologist over the course of a year and how that number varied by eGFR and albuminuria stage.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
