Minnesota State

New York Post

Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study

Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
neurologylive.com

Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH

The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
CALIFORNIA STATE
HealthDay

Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
WBAL Radio

As Dr. Anthony Fauci leaves public service, he fears health misinformation

(NEW YORK) -- After over 50 years working in public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down at the end of the month, though he's not retiring. Fauci told ABC News he wants to do something outside of federal work while he still has the health, vitality and drive to do so.
CNET

As Child Care Costs Rise, Parents Make Tough Sacrifices

This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you ask Brandon Thompson to sum up the child care situation for his family, he needs only two words: "It's brutal." Thompson and his wife,...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

New noninvasive optical imaging approach for monitoring brain health in traumatic brain injury patients

Prof. Mohammed N. Islam leads a team of researchers who have developed a new cost-effective, portable, non-invasive means of monitoring cerebral, tissue, and organ metabolism and hemodynamics simultaneously. The tool, a noninvasive Super-Continuum Infrared Spectroscopy of Cytochrome C-Oxidase (SCISCCO) system, can aid the early detection of brain injury or neuronal dysfunction and can continually monitor brain health to help guide therapies and treatments for injury.
ajmc.com

Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D

Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
MedicalXpress

Scientists reveal the role of immune progenitor cells in the repair of inflamed intestinal tissue

The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation...
docwirenews.com

Sickle Cell Trait Associated With Adverse Outcomes Following COVID-19

Some demographic and preexisting medical conditions are associated with adverse outcomes in COVID-19, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD has two copies of hemoglobin beta sickle alleles (rs334-T). Sickle cell trait (SCT) has one rs334-T and one wild-type allele; SCT affects more than 3 million people in the United States and 300 million people worldwide. Largely considered a benign condition, there are associations between SCT and increased risk for adverse outcomes including chronic kidney disease.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant

Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
physiciansweekly.com

Albuminuria Testing and Nephrology for Insured US CKD Patients

Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albuminuria must be evaluated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in order to properly stratify risk and decide whether or not a referral to a nephrologist is required. If the eGFR is less than 30 ml/min/1.73m2 or the urine albumin/creatinine ratio is greater than or equal to 300 mg/g, a referral to nephrology is suggested by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes clinical practice guidelines for CKD. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were being closely monitored by their primary care physicians were discovered using a nationwide claims database of US citizens covered by commercial insurance or Medicare Advantage. Researchers looked at how often these individuals visited a nephrologist over the course of a year and how that number varied by eGFR and albuminuria stage.
MedicalXpress

Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...

