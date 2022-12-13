ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Myles Murphy to skip bowl game, turn pro

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfQJe_0jhBG2NZ00

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy won’t be playing in the team’s upcoming Orange Bowl as he gets ready for the next step in his career, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Swinney made the announcement during bowl practice Tuesday. The junior will be skipping the bowl game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his three years with the Tigers Murphy amassed 116 total tackles, 36 for loss, and 18.5 sacks.

He tallied 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2022, earning him first-team All-ACC honors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players

Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium. There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth. Our area is represented on the North Carolina […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburg.com

BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this past summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the U.S. to the Upstate, all in support of charitable causes.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Understanding and treating Gout

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– Around 8.3 million Americans have gout, according to a national health and nutrition survey. Painful attacks in the joints characterize the condition. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a Rheumatologist about the chronic yet treatable condition. “Gout […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy