ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Ex-NJ kindergarten aide gets 10 years for sexaully assaulting 3 girls he babysat

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAsCO_0jhBFhFm00

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A former New Jersey kindergarten aide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls he babysat, prosecutors said Monday.

George Getty III, 30, will have to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in the Avenel section of Woodbridge before becoming eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He will also receive sex offender treatment at the facility.

In August, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor after being arrested for sexually assaulting the 8, 10 and 13-year-old girls.

Getty worked at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township and was fired after he was charged, 6abc.com reported.

A report from ADTC found his "sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive."

After finishing his term, Getty will be required to register as a sex offender, be under parole monitoring for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victims or their families.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$30K Worth Of Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Major Trenton Bust: Prosecutor

Three Trenton residents were charged after a three-month investigation led to the discovery of about $30,000 worth of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said Thursday. Jason Wilkins, 51, was detained at 90 Bellevue Ave. as the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Man Shot In Atlantic City: Police

A 20-year-old man was shot in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:32 PM, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert notification. Officers found the victim in a vehicle...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. courts can’t practice bias via Zoom | Editorial

The allegations are numerous that Twitter and Facebook have acted as conduits for hate speech and racial or ethnic discrimination. It’s more unusual when Zoom — and other platforms that enable multi-participant virtual meetings — get accused of being the facilitators for the same sort of activity.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy