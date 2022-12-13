Ex-NJ kindergarten aide gets 10 years for sexaully assaulting 3 girls he babysat

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A former New Jersey kindergarten aide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls he babysat, prosecutors said Monday.

George Getty III, 30, will have to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in the Avenel section of Woodbridge before becoming eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He will also receive sex offender treatment at the facility.

In August, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor after being arrested for sexually assaulting the 8, 10 and 13-year-old girls.

Getty worked at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township and was fired after he was charged, 6abc.com reported.

A report from ADTC found his "sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive."

After finishing his term, Getty will be required to register as a sex offender, be under parole monitoring for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victims or their families.